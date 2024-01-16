“Porn” Officially Coming to Netflix, Series Releasing March 2024

Netflix is gearing up and heading into the pornography genre, and you won’t even be charged extra to watch the man who is deemed to be the biggest porn star in the world.

Yesterday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for Supersex, the series freely inspired by the real life of global porn star Rocco Siffredi, which will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and drop March 6 on the streamer. The film’s steamy nature has many talking about the raunchy nature of the film, and what Netflix users will get to see.

Rocco Siffredi, born Rocco Antonio Tano, is an Italian pornographic actor, director, and producer who has gained quite a name for himself in the adult entertainment industry, performing in over 1500 pornographic films. Born on May 4, 1964, in Ortona, Italy, Siffredi entered the adult film industry in the late 1980s.

Siffredi became renowned for his intense and passionate scenes, earning him the nickname “The Italian Stallion.” He is known for his versatility, having worked in various genres within the adult industry, including heterosexual, bisexual, and group scenes. His performances often involve a high level of energy and enthusiasm. His company, Rocco Siffredi Productions, has become very well-known in the industry.

“Every power is an enigma. It can give you light or throw you into darkness. But every existence lived to its fullest always has a price to pay,” a voiceover says in the teaser as Siffredi is bombarded by fans and paparazzi.

Variety shared, “The show looks at how “Rocco Tano — a simple guy from Ortona [a small town in central Italy] — became Rocco Siffredi, the most famous porn star in the world,” according to its official synopsis.” Siffredi is played by Italian A-lister Alessandro Borghi.

Below, you can see the official teaser trailer for the series.

While the trailer does not show explicit nudity for the seven-episode season of Supersex, we certainly see many scenes which look as if they will result in nudity, when watching the full episode.

The film has been reported as “not safe for work” by Looper.

Supersex creator Francesca Manieri went into a little bit more detail on what we can expect from the show: “Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul.”

Netflix has created other shows that share a lot of nudity of both men and woman, as well as heavier sex scenes, one example can be seen in the two seasons of Sex / Life, however, the platform is also very family-friendly, with their biggest shows being Stranger Things and Wednesday, two productions that hold both an adult and young audience due to the nature of the content, and the younger-aged cast involved.

Lucky for parents, Netflix does have parental controls, much like Disney+. As their website states, “To give you the power to make that happen, Netflix parental controls allow you to manually block specific movies or series from your child’s profile: Go to Manage Profiles and click on your child’s profile. Under Maturity Settings, click Edit, and enter your account password when prompted”.

Do you think that Supersex is inappropriate for Netflix? Or will you be watching the series?