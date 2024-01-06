Multiple Flights Canceled in and Out of Orlando After Dramatic Plane Incident

After a terrifying incident on a Boeing plane yesterday, several Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled in and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Yesterday (January 5), an incident occurred on an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Ontario, California. Six minutes after takeoff, a window and a chunk of the plane’s fuselage were blown out as the plane reached 16,000 feet.

Thanks to the quick actions of the pilots and crew – plus the quick release of oxygen masks – nobody was hurt in the incident and the plane returned safely to Portland. However, it’s been reported that several people lost their phones and belongings when the plane lost pressure, and a young child closest to the wall of the plane had to be held down by his fellow passengers.

An #AlaskaAirlines flight traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, had to make an #emergencylanding Friday night after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air. Video obtained by CBS News appeared to show that one of the passenger window panels had been blown out. #news #plane #aviation

Unsurprisingly, the plane in question is now out of service. Alaska Airlines has also grounded its other flights involving its 65 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, pending a thorough inspection of each individual vehicle.

This has had a knock-on effect on flights across the country – specifically, travelers flying to or from the West Coast. For tourists flying into Orlando to visit Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort on these routes, this can pose a problem.

Multiple flights have been canceled in and out of Orlando International, including Alaska 368 (San Francisco to Orlando), Alaska 397 (Orlando to San Francisco), Alaska 399 (Orlando to San Francisco), and Alaska 419 (Orlando to Seattle).

Inconvenient though it may be, it’s reassuring that Alaska Airlines acted so quickly to prevent further incidents – and always better safe than sorry. Hopefully the situation is sorted quickly so the airline can get its full fleet safely back in the air ASAP.

Have you been impacted by the MCO airport flight cancelations? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!