Following Explosive Accusations, Mia Goth’s MCU Role Seemingly Confirmed

Mia Goth, who rose to international superstardom thanks to indie horrors like Pearl (2022) and Infinity Pool (2023), is gearing up to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the upcoming Blade (2025) reboot. And while her role has yet to be confirmed, a recent report supports the widely-believed rumor that she’ll be playing an iconic villain — if her legal woes don’t get in the way, that is.

After rising from relative obscurity thanks to high-profile roles in Ti West’s X (2022) and Autumn de Wilde’s Emma (2020), Mia Goth is experiencing something of a career high these days, especially now that she’s locked in on a buzzy Marvel Studios project that’s set to premiere next year: director Yann Demange’s Blade, starring Mahershala Ali as the titular Vampire slayer.

Many fan theories seem to suggest that Goth will serve as the movie’s central antagonist, Lilith — and they might be onto something if a recent report from scooper Daniel Richtman is anything to go by. According to him, many new details about Ali’s take on the Daywalker have been brought to light, including that Blade is “still a period piece” and is “still very much rated R.”

The story will allegedly focus on Lilith — played by Goth — as she attempts to get hold of some blood from Blade’s daughter so she can create her own army of Daywalkers. She will reportedly wield the Ebony Blade, hinting at a connection to Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman (AKA the Black Night), who made his franchise debut in Eternals (2021). Still, despite the link between their mystical weapons, Whitman is not expected to appear in Blade — or so we think.

While Goth being cast as Lilith isn’t exactly a surprise, it will be interesting to see how the actress navigates her upcoming role amid her ongoing legal woes, after a background actor for her upcoming horror flick MaXXXine (2024) filed a lawsuit against Goth, claiming she “intentionally kicked” him in the head with her boot between takes before “taunting” and “belittling” him for the injury. The suit accuses Goth of battery and also includes a wrongful termination claim against both A24 and Ti West, as he was let go from the project shortly after the incident.

Currently, the case has yet to receive much of an update, but given that production on Blade was already delayed and was then further impacted by the Hollywood strikes, the movie can’t afford another Jonathan Majors-type situation with Mia Goth. If the actress, West, and A24 decide to fight the suit in court, then there’s a good chance we could see this legal battle unfold throughout the year. But one thing’s for sure: cameras on Blade have to get rolling soon if it’s going to make its 2025 release date.

Thankfully, star Mahershala Ali seems confident in the Blade reboot’s chances, telling Entertainment Weekly in December that he is “really encouraged with the direction of the project,” adding, “I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

Only time will tell if anything will come from the lawsuit filed against Mia Goth and her standing at Marvel, but either way, it seems like she’ll be stepping into a key role when Blade arrives next year. The actress is, after all, well accustomed to playing the bad guy by now, meaning she should have no trouble bringing the malicious Lilith to life onscreen.

Blade is scheduled to premiere on November 7, 2025.

