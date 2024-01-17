Disney Debuts New Mickey Mouse Following Retirement Annoucement

If you have been missing seeing Mickey Mouse in new content from Disney, get ready because Mickey Mouse Funhouse is getting ready to drop its season 3 debut, making it the first animation of Mickey Mouse to return after Disney retired the character in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse debuted with season one on July 16, 2021. Since then the show has had two successful seasons, making a third season the obvious choice. The show has run on Disney Junior in the past and is available on Disney+, and has just been confirmed to premiere its third season next month, on February 23.

ToonHive (@ToonHive) shared the news, announcing, “Season 3 of ‘Mickey Mouse Funhouse’ will premiere on February 23 on Disney Junior & Disney+.”

While a new Mickey Mouse show may not seem like a huge deal, it is in this case, as before this announcement, Disney was done with the main mouse himself.

Last summer, we disclosed that Disney had officially concluded the run of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Since 2020, Mickey Mouse had taken the spotlight in the animated Disney+ series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, alongside classic characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck, and others.

This series served as a direct continuation of the highly acclaimed Mickey Mouse series on Disney Channel, praised for its return to classic Disney slapstick humor and the recipient of numerous Emmy and Annie Awards.

However, Disney had previously announced the airing of the final episode of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, in which Mickey Mouse collaborated with his black and white incarnation, Steamboat Willie. While this marked the conclusion of Mickey Mouse’s role in the show, at the time, it seemed to signify a goodbye to Mickey overall. After the finale of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, no new content would be created by Disney when it came to the mouse.

Then, Mickey entered the public domain.

On January 1, Mickey Mouse’s earliest version, the black and white Steamboat Willie, lost its copyright after 95 years and entered the public domain. As one may imagine, multiple companies quickly took advantage, challenging the mouse and transforming him from a child’s magical best friend and into a monster. Movies like Mickey’s Mouse Trap have already been announced, turning Mickey into the slasher of the movie. Horror-genre video games are also coming out with Mickey at the forefront.

Now, we are able to see new creations with Mickey in them; however, they have entirely lost the Disney connection due to the style of content the animations are subjected to. With Mickey Mouse Funhouse airing a third season now, Disney is finally going back to creating Mickey Mouse content, preserving the character’s integrity with reminders of the real Mickey Mouse on TV. At the moment, this more cartoon-style version of Mickey Mouse is still protected with copyright, so no other creators are or would be able to target this Mickey.

In the latest season, Mickey, Minnie, and their companions venture on additional imaginative escapades through the enchanting doors of Funny the Funhouse, voiced by Harvey Guillén. These journeys transport them back to familiar places such as the Enchanted Rainforest and the Old West, and introduce them to new destinations like Movie Magic Land, as well as culturally vibrant locations such as Armenia, Korea, and India. Throughout their adventures, they forge new friendships and reunite with cherished Disney characters like Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The show is catered towards a much younger crowd, for kids between the ages of 2-7.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse will be premiering Friday, February 23rd, on Disney Junior at 9:30 a.m. EST/PST and on Disney Channel at 10:30 a.m. EST/PST. The Disney+ addition of this series will arrive later in the year.

Conceived by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks during the 1920s, Mickey Mouse has evolved into one of the most beloved and iconic figures in the entertainment realm, and is even more special as the mouse was voiced by Walt himself initially.

Walt Disney, during the character’s inception, could not have foreseen the profound impact this little mouse would have on his life. Additionally, other notable characters like Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and Daisy were introduced. Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the animated short film Steamboat Willie, which premiered on November 18, 1928, at the Colony Theatre in New York City. This marked the beginning of a journey that saw Mickey starring in numerous short films and later transitioning to television shows like The Mickey Mouse Club and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Now, he lives on in the Disney parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and more.

What do you think about Disney’s lack of Mickey Mouse content as of late?