Child Punches, Grabs Disney World Stormtrooper in Viral Video

A viral video captured the moment a young child attacked a Disney cast member.

In a recently shared video, a young child is seen physically attacking a Walt Disney World cast member dressed as a First Order Stormtrooper. This incident occurred inside the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge portion of the resort, which is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.

With so many different experiences to enjoy at Walt Disney World, it can be quite a daunting task to decide what guests want to do. The four theme parks are home to some incredible rides and attractions, but an often-overlooked experience involves the incredible cast members at the resort. Guests have the chance to encounter iconic Disney characters around every corner, from Captain Hook to The Mandalorian. Some of our personal favorite moments are simply talking with the custodial staff or waiters at the resorts due to how polite and friendly Disney cast members are. However, these interactions are only as good as the guests involved in them, meaning it’s crucial that guests treat Disney cast members with the utmost respect. Unfortunately, this is not what happens in this troubling encounter.

The video, shared by @lexydray on X (Twitter), shows two Stormtroopers walking through the land when a young child pulls on one of their legs. The Stormtrooper then turns around, which is when the child punches them. The video, which shows an older encounter, is currently gaining traction online, becoming one of the shining examples of what not to do at Disney. This is an extremely big offense at Disney parks, as guests are always told to refrain from touching mascots and other walkaround characters in the parks.

While this video is older, it relays an important message, one that should remind guests to always treat Disney cast members with kindness and respect. Whether guests are visiting the Magic Kingdom Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World or Tokyo DisneySea in Japan, rules are rules, and it’s incredibly important to treat Disney cast members with respect and adhere to all of the rules put in place across the various theme parks. Cast members are the glue that holds the Disney theme park together, and without them, the parks simply would not be as magical as they are.

Guests can interact with First Order Stormtroopers at Disney’s Galayx’s Edge, a Star Wars-themed land found at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. These immersive lands are filled to the brim with incredible rides and attractions, as well as some truly remarkable places to shop and eat. However, what really ties the land up is the various character interactions guests can have. If you happen to be visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge soon, be on the lookout because you just might run into iconic characters like Rey, Finn, Chewbacca, or Kylo Ren, who is always accompanied by First Order Stormtroopers.

