More Universal Theme Parks Rumored for Europe

Some new domain information has surfaced online after the news of a brand-new Universal theme park coming to Britain in the coming years. The new domains could indicate that more Universal parks are coming to Europe, which will directly compete with Disney.

Universal Theme Park Coming Soon to Britain

Just yesterday, Universal Destinations & Experiences officially announced they purchased land for their upcoming and once-rumored new land coming to Great Britain. In a groundbreaking report dated December 18, 2023, Alicia Stella, a correspondent for Orlando Park Stop, unearthed crucial details concerning the expansion plans of Universal’s theme park empire. The revelations encompassed acquiring substantial land in Bedford, England, and securing domain names for Universal Great Britain and Universal Studios Great Britain. This strategic move in September 2023 coincided with the company’s land purchase in the UK.

The latest exclusive disclosure by the Bedford Independent sheds further light on Universal Destinations & Experiences’ ambitious venture. The conglomerate has procured a vast expanse of 240 acres in Bedford, England. The revelation marks a significant step in Universal’s strategic vision for future expansion.

Inside The Magic reached out directly to Universal Destinations & Experiences for exclusive comments on the Universal Great Britain theme park announced yesterday. “We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site,” said Brian Bruce, Director of Corporate Communications for Universal Destinations & Experiences. “The UK has a large population, creative industries, strong tourism, and transportation infrastructure with close proximity to other parts of Europe.”

The company has acquired around 500 acres of land in Bedford, which includes a former brickwork. Universal Studios has other locations in the UK, including Universal Studios London, a theme park and resort complex located in London. Universal Studios is also known for its outposts in California, Florida, Singapore, Beijing, and Osaka. But now, new rumored reports of select domains may indicate that more theme parks might be heading to Europe.

Is Spain Getting a Universal Park? Maybe

This article discusses rumors about additional Universal theme parks coming to Europe. It is important to note that the information presented herein is speculative and based on unconfirmed sources. The content aims to explore and report on circulating rumors within the theme park community.

Once the official news broke out of a brand-new Universal theme park heading to Great Britain, folks began to speculate and discuss how Universal would benefit from placing more theme parks across Europe and Asia to properly compete with Disney and allow people to experience the parks in all new ways. Not too long ago, it was rumored that a new Universal theme park was coming to Spain.

PortAventura World is a leisure complex in Spain that includes the PortAventura theme park and Ferrari Land. PortAventura Park is located in the PortAventura World Resort, 85 km southwest of Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. This theme park was purchased by Universal, or at least rumored to be bought. If purchased, this would be a direct competitor to Disneyland Paris, which is not too far away, and provide options to guests looking for a different experience than Disney has.

New Domains Spark Rumors of More Universal Parks in Europe

Some new domains have popped up registered online, giving fans and guests some hopeful sparks that Universal is gearing up to make some significant announcements in 2024. New domains have shown that Universal is considering potentially opening up some new theme parks in the following countries:

Germany

Spain

An undisclosed location in Europe

And Universal Studios Europe and Universal Port Aventura were filed too 👀 https://t.co/1hgjjOeE53 pic.twitter.com/A1NlmQqmTt — Imemegination (@imemegination) December 19, 2023

Did someone notice that universalstudiosgermany was filed several months ago? And Universal Studios Europe and Universal Port Aventura were filed too

Bruce also commented and mentioned how they [Universal] look for expansion opportunities worldwide, including the United Kingdom and Europe. So, more theme parks in this region are not out of the realm of possibility. We can only guess what 2024 will have in stock for Universal Parks.

What are your thoughts on more theme parks potentially heading to Europe in the near future?