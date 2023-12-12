Rare Glimpse of Demolished Disney Park Military Hut Unearthed

Did you know that there was a military hut inside of a Disney park? It has since been demolished, but we have a rare glimpse at what used to be available for guests to see.

At Disney, things are always ever-changing, as Walt once said, “Disneyland will never be completed. It will continue to grow as long as there is imagination left in the world.” While Walt may have been imagining the expansion of Disneyland Resort, that sentiment has carried true across all Disney parks, creating an empire from Walt Disney World Resort to Tokyo Disney Resort and everything in between. Many Disney parks are now actively growing with expansions opening and being announced.

At Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney Studios Park is currently undergoing a mega expansion. Right now, the park revolves around movies and Hollywood, mimicking the way one might feel when they are visiting Los Angeles, entering movie sets, and diving between different cinematic movie scapes in the Disney sphere. As we shared in the past, Studio 1, the park entrance and the massive indoor movie sound stage filled with food and shopping will be closing for a year starting next year, as it undergoes some major changes.

Additionally, we are also seeing an expansion of the park on the backend, with World of Arendelle, the new Frozen section of the park, as well as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. But, with every new expansion at Disney, often means something has to be removed.

Jim Shull, Imagineer of 33 years, recently shared a photo of what used to be a military hut from Pearl Harbor.

Set in the trees at the Disney Studios Paris was this military hut. A tram moment for guests who had seen the film ‘Pearl Harbor’. The hut was removed for expansion. #DisneylandParis

For those who may not know, Disneyland Paris Resort used to have a Studio Tram Tour: Behind the Magic attraction much like the also-extinct Backlot Tour at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (or then, Disney’s MGM Studios).

The ride debuted alongside the grand inauguration of Walt Disney Studios Park on March 16, 2002. However, on January 5, 2020, the attraction ceased operations to pave the way the now-standing Cars-themed attraction and to accommodate the extensive €2 billion multi-year expansion initiative at Walt Disney Studios Park, which is currently still in development, as we mentioned previously.

For those who have been, they know that visitors access the attraction through the Hollywood Boulevard section of the park, passing under the Hollywood sign. The tram ride segment of the attraction showcased key elements such as the Catastrophe Canyon scene (much like the Backlot Tour at Disney World), and offered a glimpse into the set depicting a London in ruins from the film Reign of Fire.

During the Catastrophe Canyon scene, the tram halted as simulated rain began, followed by an earthquake and subsequent fire engulfing the scene. Subsequently, a flood ensued, extinguishing the flames and allowing the tram to resume its tour. In the Reign of Fire scene, the tram once again paused to experience the fire effects just before coming to a complete stop.

Below, you can watch a video of the attraction thanks to YouTube account Theme Park Worldwide.

When the ride was originally created, the tour would pass through a costume workshop as well, however, that was then removed due to expansions in the park in 2009 to make way for the expansions of the Toon Studio and Toy Story Playland.

As noted by DLP Guide, “Also along this route were additional “boneyard” props and a scene featuring planes and a small aircraft hangar from the movie Pearl Harbor.” The 2001 film was distributed by Touchstone Pictures and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, making this military base a perfect addition to the Studio Tram Tour: Behind the Magic.

While you may no longer be able to ride the tram tour, Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris offers a huge range of rides and attractions. In Toon Studio, visitors can experience Ratatouille: The Adventure, a 4D dark ride based on the Disney-Pixar film. Another Toon Studio attraction is Crush’s Coaster, a spinning roller coaster inspired by Finding Nemo. The Production Courtyard hosts The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, a drop tower ride with an eerie theme.

Toy Story Playland features family-friendly rides like Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, RC Racer, and Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop, both inspired by Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story. Guests can also ride Cars Four Wheel Rally and Cars Road Trip in the new Cars Land section of the park. Avenger’s Campus is home to Spider-Man: W.E.B. Adventure and Avenger’s Assemble: Flight Force.

Do you wish that Walt Disney Studios Park kept the Studio Tram Tour: Behind the Magic?