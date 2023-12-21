Dozens Told to Leave During Reported Emergency Evacuation in Disneyland

A certain section of the Disneyland Resort was evacuated without warning.

The Disneyland Resort, also called “The Happiest Place on Earth,” is full of amazing experiences that you absolutely must do if you call yourself a Disney fan. From legendary rides like “it’s a small world” to delicious treats like a churro or Mickey Bar, there’s no end in sight to all of the incredible and memory-making experiences waiting for you inside the Disneyland Resort.

Unfortunately, guests’ magical day was cut short due to an unexpected evacuation at the park.

One of the newest locations at Disneyland is Tiana’s Palace. This restaurant is part of Disney’s efforts to incorporate the classic 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog into more experiences inside the Disney parks. Here, guests can “Mosey on down to where family and friends gather around for a delicious Southern meal inspired by Creole and Cajun cuisine!” Tiana’s Palace serves up delicious plates of cajun and creole dishes that you won’t want to miss.

However, dozens of guests missed out on this excellent dining option when they were forced to evacuate earlier in the week. One guest shared their experience online, asking others if anyone else had more information. “Was just eating at Tiana’s palace, and everyone had to be evacuated due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Some people were yelling. Anyone know what happened?”

Another guest chimed in, stating that the park had been “chaotic” the entire day.

The Disneyland Resort has been exceptionally hectic in December, with the holiday season bringing in large amounts of guests. This week also saw large amounts of water splash its way into the resort, flooding certain walkways and entire lands.

Evacuations are quite common at the Disney parks, though they usually involve rides or attractions, not restaurants. That’s not to say that we’ve never seen a restaurant or two encounter some technical issues that have forced guests to exit, but the most typical evacuation you will see during your day at Disney will involve rides like Haunted Mansion or Pirates of the Caribbean. In the past, we’ve seen fan-favorite restaurants at Walt Disney World, like Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have to evacuate its guests. We’ve also seen hotels such as Disney’s Grand California Hotel force guests to evacuate. Most of these evacuations are a result of a fire alarm being pulled, either by accident or to signal a real fire. Disney cast members always act quickly, ensuring the safety of not only guests but themselves and other employees.

Rides and attractions that are notorious for breaking down at the Disney parks are Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

Personally, writers here at Inside the Magic have been evacuated from several rides and attractions, including Disney’s legendary roller coaster Space Mountain.

Have you ever been evacuated out of a rid or area at the Disney parks?