DeSantis Board Member a ‘No Show’ Following Disturbing Sex Scandal

A member of Ron DeSantis’ Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) at Disney World did not show up to a board meeting after allegations were brought forth, connecting them to a disturbing sex scandal.

Disney vs. DeSantis vs. CFTOD – DeSantis Board Member News

Significant updates have been made regarding the ongoing political and legal feud between Walt Disney World (WDW), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the CFTOD. The CFTOD recently made shocking allegations towards WDW by holding them accountable for bribery while the former board, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was in charge before the new board took over. Disney has denied the allegations recently and the millions of dollars in bribes. The Walt Disney Company said the allegations were “neither objective nor credible.”

The report was released yesterday after outside experts were hired to examine the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s past practices. The court hearing that a United States District Court Judge will conduct is rapidly approaching, and Disney and Ron DeSantis are scrambling to have their affairs to make a case that will allow for the CFTOD and DeSantis to dismiss their lawsuits made by Disney.

Democratic Florida State Senator Linda Stewart sent a proposed bill to terminate the CFTOD and fully restore Disney World’s governing district to what it was before Governor Ron DeSantis took over earlier this year. “We need to dissolve what is creating this havoc,” said the State Senator during an interview about the proposed bill.

Regarding the CFTOD board meeting that took place yesterday to discuss the allegations made against Disney, one particular board member was not in attendance and ended up being a complete “no show” as members of the board proceeded forward on a meeting to accept or deny a recent report of Disney conducting in bribery with the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Christian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and husband of Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, is currently under a criminal investigation. The Florida Center for Government Accountability first reported on this matter following the public release of a heavily redacted police report.

Sarasota County Police Department confirmed with PEOPLE that Ziegler’s husband is under criminal investigation following an allegation of sexual battery. The content discusses a sexual assault accusation against Christian Ziegler, who chairs the Florida GOP, and his wife, Bridget Ziegler. The accuser claims to have been in a consensual three-way sexual relationship with the Zieglers leading up to the alleged incident.

The accusation involves sexual battery on October 4 at a Sarasota home, as revealed in a redacted report by the Sarasota Police Department. The details, including the context of the word “raped,” are not fully disclosed in the provided information.

The report mentions that a police officer responded to a complaint on the same day it is claimed to have occurred. The Florida Center for Government Accountability, the source breaking the story, states that a search warrant was executed on Christian’s cell phone. Allegedly, Christian is accused of secretly videotaping sexual encounters between himself, his wife, and the other woman involved in the incident, based on information from police sources.

Currently, there are no further reports on this matter