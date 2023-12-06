DeSantis Board Accuses Disney of ‘Millions’ in Bribery

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), backed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accuses Walt Disney World (WDW) of millions of dollars in bribery.

Current News on the CFTOD, DeSantis, and Disney Feud

Governor Ron DeSantis and his carefully chosen board of directors have taken a significant symbolic step to reinforce their influence in Central Florida, signaling a shift away from the notion that Walt Disney World once held sway over the district. Although these adjustments may appear superficial, it’s noteworthy not only due to the prolonged duration it took for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to implement seemingly straightforward clerical modifications but also because it appears to be a deliberate effort to diminish the longstanding influence of Walt Disney World on the region.

In recent days, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, supported by DeSantis, which currently governs Walt Disney World Resort, held a board meeting that generated uproar and disorder, leading to members walking out, among other disruptions. Meanwhile, Disney remained silent, bracing itself for an impending conflict as the dismissal hearing date is only one week away.

A Florida State Senator is making a final push to disassemble and end the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, aiming to restore control of the governing district to Walt Disney World. This move comes in the aftermath of Governor Ron DeSantis assuming control in February. The proposed legislation aims to transfer authority over Disney’s governing district back to the Central Florida House of Mouse, reinstating it to the prior Reedy Creek Improvement District status as of February 26, 2023, before the assumption of control by DeSantis.

Besides the above updates on the ongoing political and legal feud between Disney World and Ron DeSantis, things are now reaching new heights as the CFTOD accuses Disney World of bribery in millions of dollars. This news comes in after the CFTOD has been accused of a few things, such as inside-dealing after a lawyer within the board was given a $500 per hour paycheck.

As the dismissal hearing approaches, it would seem that DeSantis and his CFTOD board are attempting to throw Disney under the bus as much as possible to make their final stance toward the lawsuits.

According to a new report from Reuters, the CFTOD is accusing WDW of millions of dollars in bribery towards the former Reedy Creek. The bribery seemed to have come from tickets, discounted hotel stays, merchandise, and more.

The 80-page report released just days ago documents the accusations, such as benefits and perks given to the former Reedy Creek from Disney World. To directly quote the report:

For years, the company treated district employees like Disney employees by, for instance, providing complimentary annual passes and steep discounts — benefits and perks that were akin to bribes

The report indicated that the former Reedy Creek board members enjoyed “comprehensive authority to regulate itself, at Disney’s total discretion.” The report also discovered that the board “inverted” to serve Disney. Disney recently held voting control of Reedy Creek, making these allegations much more severe.

The CFTOD is voting today on whether or not they will accept the report, which was prepped and gathered by a group of experts. You can read the entire report here for all the latest info.