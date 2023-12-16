“Holy F*ck,” ‘Avatar 2’ Sequel Gets Surprising Response From Studio

Things get a little crazy.

Related: James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Loses Title of “Highest-Grossing Film”, Indicates Shift in Cinema

Avatar 2, also known as Avatar: The Way of Water, marked director James Cameron‘s return to the world of Avatar (2009).

It followed Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), now chief of the Omatikaya clan, years after the Na’vi victory over the RDA on Pandora, confronting renewed RDA threats with Recombinants. Seeking refuge with the sea-bound Metkayina clan, conflicts arise, culminating in a decisive showdown. Despite losses, Jake Sully, partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and his family commit to resisting the RDA, embracing a new life with the Metkayina at sea.

Now, Cameron himself is opening up about the sequel (or sequels) planned after Avatar 2 — and it reportedly sounds a little insane.

James Cameron’s Avatar Plans

According to Collider, director James Cameron has a rather intense plan for Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and even Avatar 5.

Currently, the sequels to Avatar: The Way of Water (Avatar 2) are going to benefit from a

So they knew, ‘Okay, we’re going to come in and film this in bite-size chunks, not necessarily in sequence. We’re going to be shooting parts of 2, parts of 3, parts of 4 on any given day.’ That’s a challenge, but it’s no different a challenge than, let’s say, if you’re working on a limited series, and you’ve got a home set that’s going to be seen across six hours. It’s no different.

He opens up even further about “market forces” and how success in that realm will determine the completion of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5:

I’m not saying there’s anything unique about this, but I felt that it was the right way to approach it with the actors. And also to let them see where it’s all going, so they’re properly motivated and enthused. Because the story’s a corker. By the time we get down to 4 and 5, if we’re so lucky, knock wood, to get that far, which is obviously driven by market forces, we have to be successful.

The following may contain language not suitable for younger readers.

But what exactly is so insane about the Avatar sequels? Well, it appears that Cameron has honed his creative approach when it comes to appeasing the studio, as he relates the script for Avatar 4 “[going] nuts” and simply returning from the powers that be with a single expletive in response — no notes:

I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better. When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy fuck.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?

Related: James Cameron Accused of Copying Beloved Franchise After Plot of ‘Avatar 3’ Revealed

How Will the Avatar Movies “Go Nuts”?

Avatar franchise producer Jon Landau’s interview with Empire revealed that Avatar 4 is planning “big time jump” that “occurs at some point during the film and not at the beginning”. Landau also mentioned to Gizmodo that Avatar 5 would actually venture to the planet Earth:

We go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.

Seeing as Avatar: The Way of Water came remarkably close to dethroning Endgame (a fact that likely infuriates Cameron), the possibility of Avatar 3 doing well is fairly high, even if it fails to capture the insane box office of its predecessors. Whether audiences will be as interested in Avatar 4 or Avatar 5, where it allegedly gets a little crazy, is yet to be seen.

Are you excited for Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5? Sound off in the comments below!

More on Avatar: The Way of Water

In this Avatar sequel, Jake Sully and Neytiri are parents to Sigourney Weaver’s character, Kiri te Suli Kireysi’ite (Kiri Sully). They are the adoptive parents to Jamie Flatters as Neteyam Sully, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak Sully, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuktirey “Tuk” Sully, who are the biological offspring of Jake and Neytiri – making up the Sully family.

The cast ensemble further features Jemaine Clement portraying Dr. Ian Garvin, Kate Winslet taking on the role of Ronal from the Metkayina tribe, Cliff Curtis as Chief Tonowari, Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, CCH Pounder as Mo’at, and Jack Champion as Miles Socorro, also known as Spider. Making a return to the series, Stephen Lang reprises his character as Colonel Miles Quaritch, the antagonist from the initial film, now revived in a Na’vi Avatar body through a process called “recombinant” following his demise.

The Avatar movie franchise is available for streaming on Disney+ (Disney Plus).