Universal Orlando Issues Warning as Holidays Get Underway

The Holidays are underway at Universal Orlando Resort, and a warning has been issued for guests visiting the beloved theme parks.

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a spectacular holiday season, bringing a wave of festive cheer to its guests. The annual Holidays celebration, running from November 17 to December 31, promises an enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. From beloved characters and dazzling parades to delectable treats and a brand-new Holiday Tribute Store, Universal Orlando is set to sparkle with holiday magic.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure will find themselves immersed in a mix of merry and mischief across the theme parks. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade is adorned with wizarding holiday wonderlands. As night falls, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in Hogsmeade offers a captivating light show, adding a touch of magic to the holiday festivities. At Universal Islands of Adventure, the mean, green Grinch takes center stage in “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The spirit of Grinchmas comes alive, spreading joy and warmth to all.

Universal Studios Florida hosts the visually stunning Universal’s Holidays Parade featuring Macy’s. Larger-than-life balloons, festive holiday floats, and beloved characters wind through the streets, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that captures the essence of the holiday season. Live performances by Mannheim Steamroller, the top-selling holiday artist of all time, will fill Universal Studios Florida with the sounds of the season on December 2, 3, 9, and 10. It’s an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in the festive tunes and embrace the holiday spirit.

Delicious specialty food and beverage offerings inspired by favorite holiday characters await guests, including a Holiday Loaded Vegan Sweet Potato, a Turkey Dinner Sandwich, and Grinch-themed treats like Grinch Cookies and a Grinch Ice Cream Sandwich. Universal CityWalk adds to the culinary delights with the all-new Letters to Santa Holiday Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

The celebration continues with the introduction of the Holiday Tribute Store – “Universal Tribute Store and Post.” This whimsically-themed store captures the warm spirit of gift-giving during the holiday season. With rooms inspired by the Hogsmeade Owl Post, Who-ville Post Office, and Earl’s Garage Delivery Hub, it offers a delightful array of seasonal treats and merchandise. Guests can explore and purchase select items online at www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com.

Beyond the theme parks, Universal CityWalk keeps the festivities alive with seasonal food and beverage offerings and special entertainment. All eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels are transformed into festive havens, featuring holiday feasts and activities for the whole family. Special menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, along with menorah lightings and more, ensure a memorable stay.

As the celebration reaches its peak, Universal Orlando Resort adds a playful touch with a tweet reminding guests, “PSA: Don’t chew on the Christmas lights.” This lighthearted warning is a nod to Earl the Squirrel, the iconic Christmas figure at Universal Studios Florida, known for his mischievous antics and symbolizing holiday cheer.

PSA: Don’t chew on the Christmas lightz 👀🎄 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 17, 2023

For those planning a holiday getaway, Universal Orlando Resort offers enticing packages. U.S. and Canadian residents can take advantage of the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket,” allowing five days of holiday celebration for the price of a three-day ticket. Additionally, guests can save 20% on a four-night stay in select accommodations, but it should be noted that these are only available while supplies last.

