Jenna Ortega Breaks Wednesday Addams “Ban”, Refuses Solidarity with Strike

It looks like Jenna Ortega has found a way around the ongoing SAG-AFTRA ban with her new outfit.

Jenna Ortega has broken through Hollywood in a way that many could have never imagined, especially from her start in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle. The actress is now dubbed as one of the most iconic “Scream Queens” as she has torn through the horror genre in a way that many could have never imagined.

Following her Disney breakout role, Ortega’s prominence grew when she portrayed Ellie Alves in the second season (2019) of the popular Netflix series You.

Following that, she embarked on a series of horror films, including The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020), Scream (2022), Studio 666 (2022), X (2022), American Carnage (2022), and Scream VI (2023). Her portrayal of Tara Carpenter in Scream earned her the award for “Most Frightened Performance” at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Then, her big moment as Wednesday Addams began.

In 2022, Ortega embraced the lead role in the Netflix series Wednesday. In this horror-comedy series produced by Tim Burton, she takes on the character of Wednesday Addams, an iconic figure originally from The Addams Family comic. Within the streaming series, her character’s parents enroll her at Nevermore Academy to refine her psychic abilities.

Her performance as the odd teenager with psychic abilities earned her the title of “Best Actress in a Horror Series” at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards, and she also received a nomination for “Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series” at the Golden Globe Awards. Ortega actually rejected the role of Wednesday before taking it. The Hollywood actress wanted to be able to star in feature films, and since Wednesday was just a show, it did not appeal to her trajectory for her career.

In the end, the appeal and allure of working with icon Tim Burton swooped the actress off her feet, and she accepted the role. Now, her goal of working in feature films has become more attainable, as Burton cast the actress in Beetlejuice 2, as the daughter of Lydia Deetz.

Netflix additionally noted that within the initial five days of its release on the streaming platform, the series accumulated a total of 341.2 million hours of viewership. In total, Wednesday has accumulated over one billion hours of viewing across all of its episodes, signifying its popularity among 150 million households on Netflix.

The show has begun to compete with the likes of Stranger Things, which is one of the platform’s most popular shows. Many actually said that the series will replace Stranger Things as the fifth season will be the final for Netflix. Since Wednesday’s numbers are so highly comparable to Stranger Things, and both shows follow a spooky element with kids as the titular characters, it makes sense that Netflix will be pushing a heavy focus on the series.

The cast is also comprised of other excellent actors, such as Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has affected many actors and actresses, Ortega included — especially with their costume rule that went into place a few weeks ago.

Just before Halloween, Today reported, “As striking actors enter spooky season, SAG-AFTRA issued a statement over the weekend clarifying its guidelines released to members looking to “celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity” with the strike.

“Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.),” the actors union recommended in a statement Oct. 18. The guild also suggests actors “don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media,” as to not give the studios any additional publicity. As SAG-AFTRA fights for a better contract with the AMPTP, striking actors are prohibited from doing press for struck shows and films.”

So, this meant that actors like Margot Robbie could not dress as Barbie, and Jenna Ortega was essentially “banned” from dressing as Wednesday Addams.

Although this rule has been in effect, Ortega has found a way around the rule.

Yesterday, many reports noted that Jenna was sporting a schoolgirl outfit. For those who have seen Wednesday, many would know that since Wednesday Addams has attended Nevermore Academy, she wears a uniform that consists of a skirt, suit jacket, tie, and dress shirt. Exactly what one would think when it comes to a classic uniform.

Cosmopolitan wrote, “That didn’t stop Jenna Ortega from unwittingly channelling her alter-ego when she attended a dinner in New York City last night to celebrate fashion designer Thom Browne’s 20th Anniversary.

Wearing a shorts suit with knee-high white socks, the 21-year-old actor channelled preppy chic and gave the school uniform look a high-fashion upgrade.”

Considerably more glamorous than Wednesday’s usual attire of a pinstripe blazer and skirt for her Nevermore Academy attendance, the Thom Browne outfit consisted of a patchwork blazer and high-waisted shorts ensemble in shades of gray and charcoal combined with silver sequins.

Underneath the blazer, Jenna layered a white T-shirt featuring a pointed collar and a striped gray tie design, creating a look reminiscent of a schoolgirl.

Familiar? We think so.

Below, T! (@jennamygatinha) shared a photo of the actress in the Wednesday-inspired outfit.

O SORRISO, A MÃO NO BOLSO, A COVINHA, O CABELO GRANDINHO, O BLAZER JENNA ORTEGA VOCE É COMO AR PARA OS MEUS PULMÕES pic.twitter.com/beV5MTsJmL — t ! 🥝 (@jennamygatinha) November 1, 2023

Ortega’s gothic style seems to be one she associated with herself before Wednesday.

The strike negotiations continue today, with many believing that a conclusion is set to be reached soon. Wednesday, season 2 has been green-lit, and Netflix will begin on the show as soon as the strike ends.

What do you think? Did Jenna Ortega “scab”? Or was this outfit not at all Wednesday related?