Oscar-Winning Disney Actor Fired After ‘Antisemitic’ Remarks

A famous Hollywood actor has been fired after some antisemitic remarks surfaced during a rally earlier this month.
Related: Disney Firefighters Blocked From Entering Parks, DeSantis Board to Blame
Which Hollywood Actor Got Fired? Susan Sarandon
The actor who got fired for their antisemitic remarks is none other than Susan Sarandon. Some quick facts about Susan Sarandon are that she’s an American actress and activist. She was born on October 4, 1946, in New York City. She is 5’5″ and has appeared in over 60 movies and TV shows.
Sarandon’s acting career began in 1970 with the drama film Joe. She also appeared in the soap opera A World Apart (1970–1971) and the television film F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Last of the Belles (1974). She became famous for her role as Janet Weiss in the 1975 musical comedy horror film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Related: Racist Disney World Guest Goes Viral After Outrageous Holiday Demand
What Did She Say or Do to Get Herself Fired?
Susan Sarandon, an Oscar winner, was dropped by the United Talent Agency (UTA). The reason for her dismissal was comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war. Sarandon attended pro-Palestinian rallies and made remarks such as, “Jewish people are getting a taste of what it feels like to be Muslim.”
Related: Disney Makes History, Fires Controversial CEO Without Warning
Speaking to the New York Times not too long ago, Sarandon has this to say about antisemitism:
There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel…I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.
There is no word yet on whether or not the film studios or television studios will drop the actress from current or future productions. Her most recent role was in Warner Bros. Blue Beetle (2023), where she played the antagonist, Victoria Kord, who was power-hungry and evil.
She also played and starred in Disney’s Enchanted (2007), where she played the villainous Queen Narissa.