Disney World Ride Canceled, “The Next Splash Mountain”

Walt Disney World Resort’s facial projection technology once again stirred controversy this week after Frozen Ever After animatronics experienced an unfortunate malfunction.

Frozen Ever After

Frozen Ever After replaced Maelstrom in the Norway World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT in 2016. The ride features controversially digitally face-mapped animatronics of Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, Kristoff, and the Trolls. Walt Disney Imagineers recreated the attraction with true animatronics for Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen, which opens on November 20.

“Voyage to Arendelle aboard an ancient Nordic vessel as you take a musical tour of the wintery world of Frozen,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Find a seat aboard your boat and let the lapping waters take you through a frozen willow forest. Soon, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with some ‘boulder’—a.k.a. Kristoff’s family from Troll Valley—before bracing for the cold.”

“High up in the icy blue world of the North Mountain, Elsa’s enchanting ice palace awaits. Behold the wonder… and keep an eye out for Anna, Olaf and a few more Frozen friends. This enchanting ‘Summer Snow Day’ celebration—complete with many of your favorite Frozen tunes—is sure to melt even the coldest hearts! This song-filled journey is a slow-moving boat ride with backward and forward plunges down short waterfalls. You may get wet!”

Attraction Malfunction

@cm_brickflip’s video of a broken Anna, Elsa, and Olaf went viral on TikTok this week:

In the video, Anna and Elsa’s faces are not just “frozen” but completely black. The projection mapping malfunction gave Disney Parks fans the opportunity to rag on the finicky technology.

“Those f**king digital faces are the bane of my existence and Hong Kong just got a Frozen Ride and it has full animatronics and it looks so much better,” @starduststorytime wrote. “They look weird and they don’t work right. When a fully sculpted and painted face doesn’t work it’s still much less distracting than this.”

“Those faces look so freaking weird, I hate them,” @hpy453 agreed.

But others quipped that the literal “black-faced” animatronics were distasteful.

“They finna be canceled,” @kingambit0983 joked.

“Why the h*ll are they in whole *ss blackface?” @gretalorraine asked.

“And they said Splash Mountain was racist,” said @philieagles123.

Frozen Ever After was functioning normally at the time of this article’s publication. If you witness an animatronic or ride malfunction during your Walt Disney World Resort visit, notify Disney cast members at the attraction’s exit.

Have you witnessed an animatronic malfunction on a Disney Parks attraction? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.