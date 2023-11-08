Home » Entertainment » Famous Scene From ‘The Office’ Recreated in Spider-Man

spider-man-the-office-michael-scott

Credit: ITM

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to be one of if not the top-selling video games of 2023. It is PlayStation’s fastest-selling game ever, with 2.5 million copies sold in just 24 hours. The first game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), sold over 33 million copies, which equated to almost $2 billion. After its release three weeks ago, players have continued to “geek out” over exclusive Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the hit franchise. The latest pop culture reference to be spotted came from one of the most iconic scenes from the classic American TV series, The Office.

Spider-Man from the PS4 video game
Credit: Insomniac/Sony Entertainment

Insomniac Games has had Spidey fans webbed up around their finger with multiple theories and commentaries stoked by the multitude of Easter eggs found within the celebrated sequel. It could be a detail as small as players spotting a missing ‘Nelson and Murdock: Attorneys at Law’ sign, which has led to speculation of a Daredevil game set to be in development. Currently, fans have clocked a legendary scene from The Office in which Peter Parker’s Spider-Man mimics Steve Carell’s character, Michael Scott perfectly.

Michael Scott doing magic in 'The Office'
Credit: NBCUniversal

The American adaptation of The Office was a popular TV series in its heyday. It ran for nine seasons on the NBC network from 2005 to 2013. The story centered around a colorful group of ordinary people who engaged in hilarious hijinks as they navigated the monotony of working a slow-moving office job for a struggling paper shipping company called Dunder Mifflin.

The Office (US) cast picture
Credit: NBCUniversal

Its stellar cast of comedic actors led to a brilliant mix of scripted comedy and hysterically absurd improvisation. The natural chemistry between the actors carried the series as it launched the careers of several actors such as Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, and Craig Robinson. It also included superstar guest actors like Idris Elba, Will Ferrell, Kathy Bates and Amy Adams.

Amy Adams The Office
Credit: NBC

Six years after its cancellation, The Office would experience a massive resurgence in popularity in 2019 when it was uploaded to streaming platform giant, Netflix. The show became a global phenomenon that created an entirely new generation of fans. It went on to have 57 billion minutes in streaming and became one of Netflix’s most rewatched properties ever.

The women of 'The Office' (US) gather around Michael Scott (Steve Carrell)
Credit: NBCUniversal

The show cemented itself as part of the cultural zeitgeist as countless videos, memes, merchandise and fan recreations flooded social media. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game developers decided to showcase their love of this beloved franchise by recreating a classic scene involving its most popular character, Michael Scott. The season six opened to Scott and several characters discovering the trend of parkour or “free running.” They proceed to imitate the acrobatic athleticism by haphazardly jumping off couches and desks, followed by striking silly poses.

So Insomniac game designers recreated this scene movement for movement with Spider-Man sporting the same skills as the loveable oaf, Michael Scott. Fans of The Office clocked the homage as it has become viral once more. Here are the clips, side by side:

@ronin_dey

Can we all agree that this is the best thing Insomniac released for Spider-man 2? 💀🥹😭 . . . Sources: Top clip from @insomniacgames . . . #spiderman #spiderman2 #playstation5 #theoffice

♬ original sound – Ronin Dey

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available only for the PlayStation 5.

What have you thought about the game so far? What other Easter Eggs or references have you spotted in the game?

