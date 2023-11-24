Disney Canceled by Angry Fans Over Bizarre Thanksgiving Portrait

The Walt Disney Company published a cute Thanksgiving portrait of iconic characters over the Thanksgiving holiday, and fans are absolutely furious about it.

This is not the first time that Disney has gotten cute and treated longtime fans to an image of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and many other beloved icons. In the last several years, the company released an homage to Norman Rockwell’s 1943 painting “Freedom from Want,” also known as “The Thanksgiving Picture.” The original painting was part of a series by Rockwell representing various forms of human rights.

The original intention of “Freedom from Want” is sadly ironic because many fans are alleging the updated version of the company’s homage to human rights was in fact created through artificial intelligence, instead of a human artist.

See and judge for yourself:

Disney has released a new Thanksgiving painting, however the new version is seemingly created with AI. pic.twitter.com/O7JLAv4MfN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2023

A side-by-side comparison of the two pictures shows a noticeable difference with the image on the right having noticeably less depth and shadow, typical hallmarks of an AI image creator. Disney has not yet confirmed or commented on the new image and whether it was created via artificial intelligence, but fans are absolutely furious about it.

Many fans are outraged simply because of the perception that the new, allegedly AI picture is of lower quality and has an uncanny valley effect, which does not blend well with the attempt to depict a Disney character in a homey, warm family setting. Others are angry that Disney, a company renowned for decades of hand-drawn art and animation, may be lowering itself to using AI image creator tools.

For example, Twitter user @nescartridges posted, “Cant even describe to you how grim it is to see Disney, widely considered to be the industry pioneer in art & animation, a company with billions of artists under its belt, using AI. Like why even try anymore man”

Cant even describe to you how grim it is to see Disney, widely considered to be the industry pioneer in art & animation, a company with billions of artists under its belt, using AI. Like why even try anymore man https://t.co/1enRkAFSGN — dille (gone fishin') (@nescartridges) November 23, 2023

Many commentators are also pointing out the hypocrisy of the Walt Disney Company cracking down on people using tools like the Bing Image Creator to make their own Disney AI posters and images.

@Yael_Gilbert posted, “Disney will use “AI” to replace artists jobs but then sue to stop people using “AI” to make images of their IP’s. The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.”

Disney will use “AI” to replace artists jobs but then sue to stop people using “AI” to make images of their IP’s. The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife. https://t.co/bVBGdStlox — Yel (@Yael_Gilbert) November 18, 2023

Still others are incensed that the Walt Disney Company, one of the richest and most powerful media corporations in the world, is increasingly using machine learning, generative AI, and deep learning instead of hiring human artist.

@OOCCouchGags says, “Disney could literally make a artist within their studios or hire one to make this as they have billions to do so but chose to use AI instead.”

Disney could literally make a artist within their studios or hire one to make this as they have billions to do so but chose to use AI instead. https://t.co/i9rG2YgbTz — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) November 23, 2023

The use of artificial intelligence in creative fields has become a huge controversy in recent years. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA both recently went on strike in part to demand that writers and actors receive legal protections from their work and likenesses from being used by generative AI without consent.

Disney itself has run into issues with the Bing Image Creator using an iconic Disney character to create offensive and bizarre images, but that does not seem to be dissuading the company from trying to get in on new technology itself.

