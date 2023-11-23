Disney World Neglects Ride Ahead of Imminent Retheme

Ahead of its rumored Indiana Jones retheme, Walt Disney World Resort’s DINOSAUR ride struggles to function. According to recent guests, a key animatronic is missing from the Disney’s Animal Kingdom attraction.

DINOSAUR Ride

DINOSAUR shares the same track as Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park. The unique attraction features small drops, sudden stops, and scary animatronics that might not be appropriate for young guests.

“Travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur—before the meteor strikes,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way!”

“Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?”

Missing Animatronic Changes Everything

As nostalgic fans enjoy their final rides on DINOSAUR, some have noticed a glaring issue with the attraction.

“So I have been going on dinosaur for years and I while from time to time I’ve experienced B Mode Carno, as far as I can remember the sauropod has always been there,” Reddit user u/AssassinWench wrote. “However this last time I went on it (yesterday) I noticed the sauropod was missing and instead of just an empty space there was a really small dino instead. I was so surprised I couldn’t even tell you if was moving or was just standing still.”

The guest wasn’t the only one who noticed the missing dinosaur.

“No footage, but we did notice this on our trip about 2 weeks ago,” u/syncopatedchild replied. “We rode twice, and to me, it looked like they had a copy of the raptor from the first scene, and it wasn’t moving. It was very weird, especially with the line about ‘not our dino, but at least this one’s a vegetarian.’”

“We were at Animal Kingdom last Thursday and it was missing then too,” u/infrared_hologram echoed. “I’m surprised Disney is leaving such a big part of the ride empty for so long! It’s really awkward to stop and stare at nothing.”

“Was definitely a little awkward when it said the lines and it was literal nothingness,” u/DrewCrew62 agreed.

It’s unknown if the sauropod animatronic has returned to DINOSAUR. The Disney’s Animal Kingdom attraction is otherwise operating normally.

