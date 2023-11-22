Child Knocked to the Ground, Run Over by Woody in Disney World

A shocking incident involving a Disney World mascot was caught on camera.

Related: Confirmed: All Magic Kingdom Guests Forced To Exit Park 4.5 Hours Early

There is so much to do during your trip to the Disney parks and resorts. Whether you’re visiting Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Paris, there’s absolutely no shortage of fantastic and magical experiences waiting for you to enjoy. From classic rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling roller coasters like TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s something for every guest to enjoy.

Toy Story Land is one of the newer expansions to the Walt Disney World Resort, first opening in 2018 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here, guests will find all of their favorite characters from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, like Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, as well as several attractions based on these characters. The entire land was created to convince guests they had been shrunken down into toy form, with massive Lincoln Logs, Tinker Toys, and board game boxes making up the scenery and structures.

Related: DeSantis Disney Board Fires Key Employees Before Thanksgiving

However, there’s a lot more to do at the Disney parks than just ride rides. One of the biggest aspects of a Walt Disney World or Disneyland vacation is getting to meet all of your favorite characters, and as we said earlier, Toy Story Land is full of them. Guests will witness large groups of toy soldiers move through the area.

As is the case with any walkaround character inside the Disney parks, a cast member will be seen accompanying them, ensuring everyone remains as safe as possible.

Unfortunately, accidents happen, and a recent viral video is a great example of how quickly things can turn from magical into scary.

As you can see, Woody is strolling through one of the entrances to Toy Story Land when all of a sudden, a young child runs toward him. Woody did not see the child, meaning he kept walking forward like no one was in his way. The child presumably ran from his parents in order to greet Woody and maybe even give him a hug. The child had no ill intentions, but guests are always encouraged not to startle or run up toward characters in the parks.

Woody makes contact with the child, and the cast member portraying him does their best to step away from the child and not injure them.

Woody barely misses the child, but they fall to the ground anyway, making the incident look a lot worse than it actually was. The video cuts off as soon as the child gets up, so we aren’t sure if anyone was actually injured.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen accidents occur regarding guests and cast members, especially cast members portraying a specific character. While we know this child did not intend to cause any trouble or danger, this video serves as a great reminder to always treat cast members and characters with respect and not surprise them.

Who’s your favorite character to meet at the Disney parks?