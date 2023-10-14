Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Will Star Magic-Casting Witches

Ubisoft may be a corporate colossus in the video game publishing industry with hit series like Prince of Persia, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Outlaws. Yet, before the swashbuckling wall-running, bloodthirsty island gangs and tech-savvy eco-fighters, there was the franchise that would discreetly stab its way into the hearts of avid gamers — Assassin’s Creed.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is still Ubisoft’s flagship centerpiece. This is evident with the company’s release of 12 main games, several books and one failed movie that have made the company more than $5.4 billion. Its deserved fame has stemmed from its extensive, albeit confusing mythology mixed with historical fiction. Each game focused on members of a hidden order of skilled assassins.

Each convert swore their allegiance to a creed to protect humanity from a sinister organization that has sought to control people’s free will with powerful alien artifacts. The game was remarkably unique as it immersed players in history-changing events, involving notable historical figures and places to establish to its authenticity.

Even though the series has been Ubisoft’s most profitable franchise, it has been through several changes to stay relevant for gamers. Assassin’s Creed used to be more linear in structure since the story took precedent over the gameplay. Yet, due to the rise in “open-world gaming,” which allowed for endless level exploration, Ubisoft would transition to this structure.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was the latest installment to fully perfect the open-world style. While the game proved to be successful as it grossed $1 billion, many fans wanted the game to return to its old design. Ubisoft listened to the fanbase as the series returned to its roots with a more streamlined story that focused more on stealth and parkour.

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage has become the answer to fans’ prayers as it is the newest game to transport players back to the classic order of assassins. The game has become an extraordinary hit for Ubisoft as it has sold the most units of any ‘next generation’ gaming consoles so far.

We are thrilled by the response from the community and for embracing our homage to the roots of the AC franchise.

Ubisoft intends to bogart the spotlight even further by releasing more details on their next installment in the franchise. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe will be pulling a “Harry Potter” as the first game to feature assassins as magic-conjuring witches. Here is what has been released to the public so far:

Assassin's Creed Codename HEXE

Everything we know so far: Official. A "very different" upcoming flagship Assassin's Creed title, according to Marc-Alexis Côté. Featuring "strong feminine energy" – Yara Tabbara, Ubisoft Montreal. Written by franchise veteran Narrative

While the details are sparse, the company has chosen to highlight that it will be:

A female-led story written by Darby McDevitt (writer of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Assassin’s Creed: Unity)

It will revolve around the mass hysteria 0f witchcraft in Central Europe during the 16th century where 80,000 people were sentenced to execution.

The game alludes to the use of magic, but many fans have speculated this “magic” could be the use of alien tech presented throughout the lore of the game or alchemy.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe has no official release date. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage was released on October 5, 2023 on all gaming consoles, including PC.

What do you think of this choice in historical period? Should “real” magic be introduced into the series?