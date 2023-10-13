Mysterious New ‘Star Wars’ Project Revealed To Be a Kids Show

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Star Wars universe is floundering, and Lucasfilm has a solution: make another kids show.

Surprisingly, although the famously family-friendly Walt Disney Company bought Lucasfilm in 2012, and with it, Star Wars and Indiana Jones, it has not seemed to push very hard for content targeted toward younger audiences.

Until now, that is. While there appear to be no plans for another feature film set in a galaxy far, far away (or even another, even farther one) any time soon, the Disney+ shows keep rolling onward. The upcoming Jon Watts and Christopher Ford series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is one of the most eagerly anticipated of these, but virtually nothing has been known of it other than it will star Jude Law.

Now, copyright filings have revealed the rest of the main cast and a short synopsis, both of which confirm that Skeleton Crew is actually a show almost certainly targeted to younger audiences.

The Lucasfilm copyright filing for the first episode (directed by Jon Watts) of Skeleton Crew describes the plot as centering on”[F]our kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet and get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies, will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Lucasfilm has not previously indicated that Skeleton Crew would be focused so heavily on children, and many expected (based on the name) that it actually might be something like the Star Wars version of DC’s Suicide Squad, a rough group of misfits recruited for some mission.

Instead, it actually seems that the Jude Law Skeleton Crew will have much more in common with Star Trek: Prodigy, its longtime science fiction rival’s first show oriented toward younger audiences. Both shows feature a group of young characters traveling in space with an older mentor, although Skeleton Crew is live-action and Prodigy is animated.

In addition to Jude Law, Skeleton Crew is listed as starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story), Robert Timothy Smith (Mythic Quest), Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Encanto), and Kyrianna Kratter (United States of AL). The series was created by Jon Watts, best known for his work directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy, and Christopher Ford, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

As with most Disney+ Star Wars projects, Skeleton Crew will be produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the man behind Star Wars Rebels and Clone Wars. Reportedly, the show will take place post-Return of the Jedi (1983), roughly the same time period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

It seems that Lucasfilm is interested in expanding into child-oriented Star Wars material, given the recent release of the Young Jedi Adventures animated series and the Galactic Pals series. It appears that Skeleton Crew will be the company’s most prominent attempt to court that market. Hopefully, it will go over better with audiences than recent shows have.

