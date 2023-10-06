DC Debuts New Look at ‘Aquaman’ Prequel Series

As the long-overdue sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, inches closer, the drama around it has made its future uncertain within the DC Universe. Although Warner Bros. has stated that standard reshoots and visual effects tweaks were the reason for the delay, alleged leaks have claimed it was actually due to poor test screening reviews. DC has now attempted to avoid another box office backlash like The Flash by psyching fans up with a new look at the Aquaman prequel series before the Lost Kingdom‘s release.

The first full trailer for Aquaman the Lost Kingdom presented a clearer picture of what has happened since the first film. The opening footage showcased a major change. Arthur Curry (Jason Mamoa) is now a father (assumedly with Mera (Amber Heard)) who struggles to balance his life as a father half-human, King of Atlantis.

His world will soon be capsized with the reemergence of a more powerful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Matteen). This revenge-seeking nemesis has obtained an ancient relic that has given him the ability to destroy Aquaman and his people. Arthur cannot defeat him alone.

This will lead to an undesirable reunion between Arthur and his outcast half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). Director, James Wan, has stated that the movie at its core will be a “love story at its heart between the two brothers, between Arthur and Orm.” Arthur will seek out his estranged brother’s help to prevent a bloodthirsty Black Manta from unleashing an ancient monstrosity.

DC has now revealed new looks at the Aquaman prequel comic book series. It will consist of three separate stories that intertwine with one another. Its timeline will take place right before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It will set the stage for all the major conflicts and character motivations. One storyline will focus on Arthur trying to acclimate to his duties as a new king and Justice League member. The second will center around Orm’s escape from his Atlantean prison. Then, the last story will show the rise of Black Manta gathering his arsenal to take on Atlantis.

Get ready for AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM in theaters Dec 20 with the comic book prequel to the upcoming film! Photo cover starring Jason Momoa and variant cover by @BelenOrtega_ and Arif Prianto available Oct 31. pic.twitter.com/j5m7WRBNmn — DC (@DCOfficial) October 4, 2023

These new images are the exclusive variant covers that fans can get at the end of the month. The story will be considered canon as Jason Mamoa’s version of Aquaman will be on both covers. One depicts him in his classic green and orange suit, while the other presents a more detailed look at his upgraded green and purple suit for the sequel.

Even though the newly assembled DC Universe (DCU) has replaced the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), many have speculated that the new studio heads still want to try to keep some of its DCEU characters. Jason Mamoa as Aquaman was one of them since the first movie raked in over $1 billion. Unfortunately, the DCU has been off to a bumpy beginning. The movie has already been through the misfortune of a major regime change, multiple script revisions, rumored creative differences, and an infamous court case scandal.

In addition, The Flash bombed terribly at the box office and Blue Beetle garnered critical acclaim, but did not generate Barbie-like numbers. So their future in the DCU is seemingly sunk. Hopefully, the constant delays and the ever-growing “superhero fatigue” will not drown out the opportunity for the King of the Seven Seas to have a place in the new DC Universe. If all else fails, Mamoa would make an amazing Lobo.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released December 20, 2023. Its prequel comic book series will debut on October 31, 2023.

Are you excited for the new Aquaman? Do you think Jason Mamoa will find a new role in the DCU?