New ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Hints at Major Character Death

The goalpost has finally stopped moving for the long-delayed sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Although Warner Bros. stated it was due to standard reshoots and visual effects tweaks, many have speculated its delay is due to its poor screening reviews as the studio tries to fit Aquaman into the new direction at DC Studios. The movie has been through a crucible as the Warner Bros. regime change led to multiple revisions, rumored creative differences, and an infamous court case scandal.

Warner Bros. finally released the official synopsis to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Yet, the first full trailer presented a clearer picture of what fans can expect and where it derived its source material. The opening footage showcased Arthur Curry (Jason Mamoa)’s struggle to balance his life as a half-human, a father and the King of Atlantis.

His world is upended with the return of a new-and-improved Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Matteen). This bloodthirsty foe still seeks revenge on his rival as he has discovered an ancient relic that will give him the upper hand. However, it is revealed that this vengeance will come with an Earth-ending cost if Arthur cannot defeat him.

The official trailer depicted the unwanted reunion between Arthur and his outcast half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson). The former ruler of Atlantis will most likely have a redemption character arc as he will most likely serve as the backstory narrator explaining the lore of the Seven Kingdoms, the Black Trident, and the mysterious ancient malevolent force.

Director, James Wan, has stated that the movie will be a “romance story at its heart between the two brothers, between Arthur and Orm.” Arthur will seek out his estranged brother’s help to prevent a bloodthirsty Black Manta from unleashing an ancient monstrosity.

The most interesting aspect that may have serious repercussions is the introduction of Aquaman and Mera’s son. Arthur would become a father during DC’s Bronze Age in its comic history. In the comic run, “Death of a Prince,” Aquaman’s baby would meet his demise at the hands of Black Manta via suffocation. The gruesome end to such an innocent character was darker than most DC comic stories, but also one of the most memorable.

The death of a superhero’s child would be an unprecedented consequence that has yet to be portrayed in either DC or Marvel movies. Yet, since this will be the last major entry in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe (DCEU), this darker outcome could still fit within the tone of this universe.

Most of the cast from the original film is set to return including the controversial Amber Heard. James Wan claims that her role was not cut down even after her fall from grace in the public eye. However, the fact she is only shown for a half-second in the full trailer does not bode well to her future.

While the newly assembled DC Universe (DCU) has replaced the DCEU, the new Studio heads still want to try to keep some of its DCEU characters. Jason Mamoa as Aquaman was one of them since the first movie raked in over $1 billion. Unfortunately, the DCU has been off to a bumpy beginning.

The Flash bombed terribly at the box office and Blue Beetle garnered critical acclaim, but has not generated Barbie-like numbers. Hopefully, the constant delays and the ever-growing “superhero fatigue” will not drown out the opportunity for the King of the Seven Seas to have a place in the new DC Universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released December 20, 2023.

Are you excited for the new Aquaman? Do you think they would kill off the child?