Disney’s ABC Confirms No ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Release in 2023

Grey’s Anatomy is a commitment, one that saw fans from the days of McDreamy all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to ABC, fans shouldn’t expect to see Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 this year.

Traditional ABC Grey’s Anatomy Release Schedule

Some things run like clockwork, and while there is always drama at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, it’s usually on-screen. Since its inception, it’s been one of the top-rated entertainment dramas, ranking among the most-watched pieces.

Traditionally, it comes out in September to mark the 2023-2024 fall broadcast season. According to reports, fans of Meredith Grey and the rest of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital drama will have longer to wait for this Grey’s Anatomy season.

Grey Sloan Hospital and the Real-World Union Strike

Grey’s Anatomy is known for mirroring real-world events in the lives of characters like Addison Montgomery, Derek Shepherd, and Miranda Bailey. It’s become the expectation that it premieres alongside the other regularly scheduled fall content.

Yet the choice to opt out of the fall schedule has nothing to do with the fictitious Seattle Grace Hospital and everything to do with the ongoing strikes. Its revised plan expects Grey’s Anatomy to return “around early 2024.” The end of the season was impactful, leaving fans in suspense in a classic Grey’s Anatomy move.

ABC Medical Drama Has a Solid Track Record

The newest season of the Disney-owned ABC network show, Grey’s Anatomy, will mark its 20th series. That’s not including the Addison Montgomery spinoff. The series is brought together by the work of actors like Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and Jesse Williams.

For many of these entertainers, their career kickoff was Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a significant draw for the ABC Network, ending at the Season 19 mark (so far). The Shonda Rhimes characters leave a shine in fans’ hearts, with some of the famous names being:

Joe Wilson

Addison Montgomery

Owen Hunt

Izzie Stevens

Richard Webber

Amelia Shepherd

Dr. Meredith Grey

Grey’s Anatomy has created a place for fans to relate to everyday struggles from a safe distance. It deals with practical matters through the dramatized lens of a medical show.

From the death of Denny Duquette to Izzie Stevens’ cancer, the show uses real issues to help audiences relate to the world. For those eagerly awaiting the Grey’s Anatomy release, the good news is that it’s a delay, not a cancellation.

What’s your favorite Grey’s Anatomy moment? Share in the comments below!