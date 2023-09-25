All Children Removed From Disney Attraction, Immediate Shut Down Announced

At Disney, there is always something that guests want to do. For some, it might be riding Haunted Mansion, for others, it may be watching the Disney parade such as the Festival of Fantasy, or the castle fireworks such as Happily Ever After. Regardless of your desires, we all have our small list of “must-do’s” when we arrive at Disney.

Unfortunately, there are instances in which attractions and shows shut down entirely, which can ruin plans for guests.

If you are planning on visiting any of the Disney Parks, one thing that you can nearly always count on is that something is being updated, changed, refurbished, or built. Although a majority of the theme park will be operational and in use.

Rides are constantly being refurbished; lands are being added, attractions are being built; facades and storefronts are being touched up, pavement is being replaced, and so much more. Disney has to constantly keep up the appearance that they are brand-new with top-tier finishing and theming, but over time, guests can create wear and tear on the parks, and rides need maintenance. This means that to obtain the look of perfection, the park has to look imperfect for a small amount of time.

Typically, when it is just one ride that is out of commission, it could be sad for some guests, but it will not ruin the entire vacation. When guests start to see multiple attractions closed down, scrims covering significant sections of the park, fences up, and hear construction around them, that can be a different story.

For example, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, we recently reported a former Disneyland and Disney World Cast Member said she has never seen so much construction at a Disney Park. At Disneyland, two men’s bathrooms are under construction, the entire right side of Fantasyland is covered in scrim, Peter Pan’s Flight is under construction, and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride is open, but the entryway is covered up.

Tarzan’s Treehouse is currently undergoing a retheme, as well as Splash Mountain, which recently shut down for good to turn into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tiana’s Place has finally opened, so luckily, that is no longer under construction. That being said, it is always a big deal when our plans change at Disney due to a shutdown.

Now, there is one show that is saying goodbye to guests as of today at Disneyland Paris.

Disneyland Paris is nearing the end of their 30th anniversary, which will conclude in five days on the 30th. This will mark the closure of two of their parades, ““Dream… and Shine Brighter” and “Disney D-Light” — both will end forever. Although the 30th anniversary has brought in tonnes of guests to Disneyland Paris, the theme park has been undergoing some changes, as well as received a few complaints as of late.

It seems that the ride closures are the least of Disneyland Paris’ worries, as crowding has become a severe issue. It looks as if Disney is allowing way more people into their European theme park than it can handle. This results in crowded environments as well as huge wait times. Not only is there an influx of guests, but also a lack of attractions and, in the end, much higher wait times.

Disneyland Paris has actually tried to make guests leave at 3:00 p.m. for the rest of the day, warning them that crowds will only worsen. In this case, Disney is advising guests to skip out on rides. characters, shows, and fireworks just do not feel too crowded. Although this was just a warning, it is not the best look for those who have never been to the park before to be told that they should leave a few hours after arriving.

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

Villainous Night, an Annual Pass sale will commence soon, however it will not have any characters for meet and greets, which many are upset with. On top of this, dirty rooms, lack of AC, and mold have all been found in their hotels.

Disneyland Paris has not only shut down their castle, closing the La Tanière du Dragon attraction, but also one of their most popular kid attractions, The Disney Jr. Dream Factory. The Disney Jr. Dream Factory has shut its doors today, removing all children entirely from the attraction and show offering at Walt Disney Studios Park.

The show is described as “Mickey and Minnie, our dream-making experts, are here to save the day…but they can’t do it without your help! Raise the roof by singing and bopping along while Fancy Nancy Clancy, Vampirina and Timon refill the factory’s missing elements, and watch the factory come back to life before your very eyes.” Disney Jr. is one of the most popular newtworks, flooded with so many popular IP’s for kids. Now, the closure of Disney Jr. Dream Factory means that kids will not be able to dance along with their heroes for quite some time.

Thankfully, the closure will only last around 1 month, reopening on October 20th along with La Tanière du Dragon.

At the moment, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Ratatouille: The Adventure are all closed for refurbishment.

We do not currently know what changes, if any, will be coming to The Disney Jr. Dream Factory show, or if any characters will be removed or added.

What do you think about Disneyland Paris shutting down so much right now?

