September 13th is a date that every peanut lover should mark on their calendar because it’s National Peanut Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the delicious and nutritious peanut! What better way to honor this leguminous delight than by exploring the world of Disney Peanut Snacks? Disney, known for its creative culinary delights, has crafted a range of peanut-based treats that not only pay homage to the humble peanut but also add a touch of magic to National Peanut Day.

The Nutty Side of Disney

Disney, the kingdom of dreams and fantasies, has always been synonymous with innovative and delectable snacks. While many associate Disney with Mickey Mouse and Cinderella, true Disney aficionados know that the snacks within the magical world are equally delightful.

From savory to sweet, crunch to creamy, Disney offers a wide range of peanut-based treats that cater to all taste preferences. Don’t worry, if you’re currently asking yourself, ‘Are peanuts a healthy snack?’ — You’re in luck! Rich in protein, ‘good fats’, and fiber, peanuts are the perfect snack to get you through a magical day of adventure at Disney.

Must-Try Disney Peanut Snacks

The Classic Peanut Brittle

One of the iconic peanut snacks you’ll find in the Disney parks is the classic peanut brittle. This delightful creation combines the nutty goodness of peanuts with the whimsical design of Disney’s beloved castle on the package. The result is a sweet, crunchy, and utterly satisfying treat that’s perfect for munching while exploring the park or for bringing a piece of Disney magic home on National Peanut Day.

Yummy Peanut Butter Cookies

For those with a sweet tooth, Disneyland’s peanut butter cookies are a must-try. These cookies are made with a generous amount of peanut butter, resulting in a rich and creamy texture that melts in your mouth. Whether you’re sharing them with friends and family or indulging in some self-care, these cookies will make your National Peanut Day celebration unforgettable.

Peanut-Flavored Popcorn Magic

Disney has elevated popcorn to new heights with its peanut-flavored popcorn offerings. The combination of the natural crunch of popcorn and the nutty flavor of peanuts creates a snack that’s not only magically addictive but also a perfect companion for watching your favorite Disney movies on National Peanut Day, so make sure you grab a few to take home!

Related: 21 Must Try Snacks at Walt Disney World

Healthy Choices for Peanut Lovers

Disney also caters to health-conscious peanut lovers with options like peanut and apple slices or peanut and celery sticks. These nutritious snacks are not only delicious but also packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins. So, if you’re aiming to keep your peanut snacks and treats on the lower end of the calorie count, Disney has an appetizing variety of options for you.

Peanuts with a Dash of Pixie Dust

Disney knows how to make everything feel magical, even peanuts! Some Disney peanut snacks come with a sprinkle of edible pixie dust, which adds the perfect touch to your National Peanut Day celebration. It’s a reminder that when you’re at Disney, every bite is an opportunity to experience a little bit of magic.

Bringing Disney Peanut Magic Home

While enjoying Disney peanut snacks within the confines of the Disney parks is undoubtedly a magical experience, you can also recreate some of that magic at home. Many Disney-inspired peanut snack recipes are available online, allowing you to craft your own peanut-infused delicacies and celebrate National Peanut Day in the comfort of your own home.

Related: 28 Best Copycat Disney Recipes

Whether you’re savoring the classic peanut brittle or trying your hand at recreating Disney-inspired peanut snacks at home, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this delightful legume.

Are you a National Peanut Day fanatic? Let us know your favorite peanut snacks in the comments below!