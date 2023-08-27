Violent Attack Near Disney Causes Panic, “Killer” Not Caught

When guests visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, they typically expect to have a magical vacation at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Anaheim theme parks were the first ever created by Walt Disney and hold nostalgia for Disney fans worldwide. So, when things do not look picture-perfect or appear as advertised in the fairy tale commercials that fans are promised, a Disney trip can quickly turn down south.

One big thing that is the most important for any guest visiting Disneyland is to have the feeling of safety, and being safe.

For example, if you have ever been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you know that there is heavy security to get through. At Disneyland, when you are walking into Downtown Disney, you will always have to go through a metal detector and have your belongings run through a scanner to ensure you are not bringing in anything dangerous or illegal. This is to ensure guest safety. This is also the case for those entering the property through Disney’s Grand Californian Resort to either get into Downtown Disney or Disney California Adventure. So, no matter what area of Disney you want to enter, you can be assured you will have to enter through security.

From the moment you step onto Disneyland property, safety becomes a major thought for the company when it comes to their guests. We have seen Disneyland look at guest safety a lot as of late as well. With hurricane Hilary having made her way through the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure decided to close early for guest safety. During the pandemic, we saw the theme parks remain closed for over a year to ensure that when guests returned, they would not be in danger. Even during the reopening, extreme caution was used.

Although some guests may get rowdy at times, and there are instances of danger that are sometimes reported from within Disneyland, we can see that Disney does try to to their best to keep the parks as safe as possible.

Unfortunately, they cannot control the surrounding area.

Unlike Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort is located on a much smaller area of land. Of course, guests can enjoy Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, and the three hotels: Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. That being said, that does mean a lot of guests will end up staying outside of the Disney bubble, especially for lodging since the three hotel options are not always financially viable.

This means that guests must always consider their safety when in the area.

Sadly, just minutes from Mickey Mouse’s house, there was recently a violent attack.

County News shared, “Officers responded to reports of a fight at the Paul Revere Park, located in the 100 block of West Guinida Lane, around 10:50 PM. Units arriving on scene located a group of individuals apparently involved in an impromptu concert, including one male suffering from at least one stab wound.”

At the moment, it seems that the health status of the victim has not yet been stated, there have been no arrests, and the attacker has not been caught. A shocking development like this at a nature park located just six minutes from Disneyland Resort certainly has caused concern for guests in the area who are staying at neighboring hotels that are within a walkable distance to and from the theme parks. Disney has not made any comment regarding the violent attack that took place in the vicinity of their theme parks.

In the past, we have also reported on break-ins occurring at some of the surrounding hotels near Disneyland, so this is not the first time guests visiting have had to worry for their safety.

We have also recently shared California health officials are warning of a potential increased risk of valley fever, a respiratory disease caused by fungus that grows in soil across many parts of the state. Valley fever occurs when dust containing the fungus is inhaled, leading to respiratory symptoms that can turn severe or even fatal.

It is now being recommended for residents to wear N95 masks in dusty areas, keep windows and doors closed during periods of windy weather, and wet down soil before digging to prevent stirring up dust in the air.

Have you ever felt unsafe while vacationing at Disneyland?

