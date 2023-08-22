Universal Studios Facing Technical Issues, New Ride Impacted

The Universal Orlando Resort is facing some mysterious technical difficulties.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Guests have the opportunity to experience some of the best theme park attractions in the country. Recent additions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrdid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have been stunning expansions to Universal’s catalog rides and have undoubtedly drawn in millions of new Guests each year since opening.

The trend of new attractions continues with the opening of Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida. This new attraction opened earlier this year and features everyone’s favorite characters from Illunmation’s Minions franchise.

This attraction opened on August 11, 2023, and has a lot more in common with shooting ranges and arcades than it does with traditional theme park rides and attractions.

Villian-Con Minion Blast is an interactive attraction like you’ve never seen before. The attraction is similar to other blaster experiences like Men In Black Alien Attack at Universal Studios and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World, except here, Guests are carried along a path on their own feet.

Unfortunately, this new experience is facing technical difficulties:

Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Orlando is seeing some technical issues today.

App connectivity is not properly syncing to the leaderboard.

Points from hitting targets are significantly reduced as well, and is unknown if this is a glitch or permanent.

🍌🍌🍌@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/0FbkKhbvQr — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) August 22, 2023

The app that works along with the attraction is reportedly not working, and points given from targets have been significantly reduced by accident or on purpose. We do not know what’s causing these issues, but we hope that Universal can quickly work them out.

In other theme park news, the Universal Orlando Resort is about to get a whole lot bigger, with the construction of Epic Universe inching closer to completion. Epic Universe will act as the third Park at the Universal Orlando Resort and will feature dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

At Epic Universe, Guests will find lands dedicated to numerous exciting franchises. Epic Universe will feature its own Wizarding World of Harry Potter, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and land dedicated to Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Epic Universe is expected to officially open sometime in 2025, and we could not be more excited.

