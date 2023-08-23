DC Always Planned To Reboot, Doing What Marvel Should’ve

With Blue Beetle finally released as the first film under the new James Gunn version of the DCU, it’s once again bringing up discussion about the decision to reboot the entire franchise under its new leadership.

When it was first announced that Gunn was taking over as co-head of DC Studios, many fans wondered what would happen with the former DCEU (DC Extended Universe), also often called “Zack Snyder’s DCEU” or the “SynderVerse,” as he directed or produced each of the films released within that universe. There were still two SnyderVerse movies to be released, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash, and many were curious to know how they fit into the new direction.

Outrage was shared online when Gunn announced that nothing from The Flash or before would be considered canon to his timeline or his new universe and that the upcoming Blue Beetle would kick off the reboot of the DC Cinematic Universe.

DC Doing What Marvel Should’ve Done

Although fans were outraged at the news of DC deciding to reboot, it’s nothing that other fans have started to ask Marvel for. As the quality of Marvel projects has steadily declined since its record-breaking success with Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans have started to complain about superhero fatigue.

With Marvel heavily shifting gears in 2021 to focus on several MCU series for Disney+, the decline and overall chaos became more pronounced, with Disney CEO Bob Iger even recently commenting on the choice, stating that Marvel didn’t know what it was doing in television.

Now, as the studio deals with the aftermath of dozens of delay and cancellation announcements, audiences can’t help but wonder if Marvel itself should have considered rebooting the MCU after Endgame rather than try to keep up convoluted and pointless multiverses, timelines, and character changes.

Snyder’s DCEU Originally Had a “Built-in End and Reboot”

In a recent interview with “Inverse,” Jay Olivia, a storyboard artist who worked on several DCEU films, mentions that Snyder’s original plans for the Extended Universe included an inevitable reboot. The Flash would be the culmination of these plans and would feature a sort of Flashpoint crossover and a villain that had been behind everything across the span of the DCEU.

However, a new director would take over the reins, along with a new storyline and a script that didn’t involve a franchise reboot. This would eventually lead to the complete studio disaster that was The Flash.

Although DC and Warner Bros. have rebooted their main heroes several times in the last few decades alone, the increasing complaints about Marvel’s own characters and cinematic universe have started to make fans wonder if the MCU shouldn’t have tried to reboot itself a few years ago.

While fans are still upset over news of Henry Cavill (Superman) and Ben Affleck (Batman) being replaced while Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) stays on, it does give Gunn the freedom to create an entirely new set of stories without having to worry about previous fan opinion or relationship to the previous actors and plots. Meanwhile, Marvel has written itself into a corner ever since the events of Endgame. It’s possible that the DCU may actually eventually come out ahead against the MCU due to that reason alone.

