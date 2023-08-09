Entitled Disney Guest Caught Participating in Rude Behavior

An entitled Disney World Guest was caught participating in rude behavior that most Guests despise.

Reddit – The Place to Tell It All Regarding Disney World

Disney World news usually comes from places like news media outlets. Not every day you get information from a social media platform. But social media has grown since its humble beginnings nearly 16 years ago. Social media is where folks go to tell their stories and share their experiences. Some of those stories make it to places like Reddit and become a big topic, big enough to get picked up by Theme Park and entertainment news outlets like Inside The Magic. Certain peculiar instances involve unfortunate situations unfolding, leaving Guests deeply affected by the occurrences.

You might be familiar with a few of these occurrences. Occasionally, a child might become separated within the Park and appeal to a nearby individual for assistance locating their guardian. Sometimes, you might encounter a family exchanging harsh words in a heated dispute. There are instances when you might witness a physical altercation and instinctively capture the scene on your device to share it on social platforms like TikTok or Reddit. Regardless of the encounter you may have chanced upon while traversing the WDW Parks, you would probably feel compelled to recount and distribute it online, inviting others to reciprocate by sharing their own experiences alongside yours.

Entitled Disney Adult Films With Flash on During Dark Ride Inside of EPCOT

So with all that being said, a Reddit post on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit page recently got a ton of comments from other Guests that felt the same. The Redditor can capture a blurry photo showing an entitled Disney Guest recording some kind of video or live stream with the camera flash on, which is a huge problem considering the ride they’re on.

The Little Mermaid is a dark ride that lets little to no light in as the ride is created to feel as if you are faithfully under the sea. But when Guests like the one in the photo leave their camera flash on, it ruins the magic and the experience for everyone involved. The comments on this post were littered with folks all feeling the same way: if you’re going to record a video on a dark ride, consider that there are others around you, and you are not the only one experiencing this attraction. So put this all together: don’t be this guy.