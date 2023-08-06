‘Mutant Mayhem’ Director Explains How He Avoided Overworking Animators on ‘Ninja Turtles’

With major studios including Disney, Marvel, and Sony facing scathing accusations of poor workplace conditions and overcrowding CGI houses for their recent films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) director Jeff Rowe is explaining his approach, which prioritized the well-being of his animators, cast, and crew.

Paramount and Nickelodeon’s release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is shaping up to be an unexpected win for the studios, with the new superhero flick receiving rave reviews from critics and fans across the board.

Starring Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, and Jackie Chan as Splinter, the movie follows the titular Heroes in a Half-Shell as they work to get to the bottom of a dangerous conspiracy set forth by fellow mutant Superfly (Ice Cube).

With plenty of Ninja Turtles Easter eggs, crowd-pleasing comedy, and high-stakes action sequences, Mutant Mayhem is the latest a recent string of animated hits, coming on the heels of Nintendo/Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But the new Ninja Turtles blockbuster has something its competitors don’t: a positive work environment.

Speaking with Insider, director Jeff Rowe addressed the recent backlash towards other animated 2023 productions like Across the Spider-Verse, which became the subject of countless horror stories after artists spoke out against the movie’s impossible deadlines, brutal 11-hour workdays, and constant revisions due to intervention from co-director Phil Lord.

Similar accusations have followed recent Marvel Studios productions such as the Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law show, with one artist claiming that “Marvel has probably the worst methodology of production and VFX management out there.

In response, Jeff Rowe knew he had to take a different route to avoid stressing out his animators for Mutant Mayhem, suggesting that artists “just do work better when they’re rested and have home lives.” He added that both himself and his producers, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, were conscious of trying to avoid placing unbearable pressures on their staff, something that Rogen supposedly practices in his own day-to-day life:

That was the thing that was really important to us on this film, and I learned it from Seth and Evan because in getting to know Seth, I’m like, ‘He has a really good work-life balance and everyone at Point Gray does. And I asked him about that, and he is like, ‘Well, we’re like when you’re doing live action, sometimes you’re on a set for 40 days in a row, and it is exhausting and tiring. And we want to make sure that our people have time away from that and that it doesn’t become their entire lives.’ I really took that to heart and wanted to make sure that when we made this film, we did it ethically. We’d be like, ‘Great, let’s figure [requests for flexible working arrangements] out, and let’s accommodate that because that’s your process and that’s what leads you to make your best art. And we would often do that with most of the team and just try to make sure everyone always felt supported. I never want the team to be suffering more than I am. And I also hopefully am suffering more than the team because I’m the captain, and I’m paid to absorb that, and they’re not. It’s important to preserve that. People just do better work when they’re rested and have home lives.

Rowe is undoubtedly correct in saying that maintaining a work-life balance is key to creating a positive work environment, and in the case of Mutant Mayhem, his efforts seem to have paid off. Many fans on social media are deeming the superhero flick one of the best animated projects they’ve seen in recent years, with its colorful backdrops and smooth, almost hand-drawn appearance giving it a unique style that even Marvel has been seemingly unable to replicate.

Hopefully, some of the other bigger Hollywood studios take note of Rowe, Rogan, and Goldberg’s emphasis on creating peaceful working conditions for their animators once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes inevitably come to an end. Considering overworking VFX artists seems to be an industry-wide issue, it will surely take time. But with animation studios such as Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network in talks to unionize, this ethical approach to work-life balance might at last be the new norm.

