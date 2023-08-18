The Rock, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black are now perfectly sculpted McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Jumanji figures.

The McFarlane Toys Maniacs Jumanji Wave posed figures feature four highly detailed and decorated 6-inch figures that capture the likeness of the actors as they portray their Jumanji characters. They come with environmental display bases, scenic backdrops, and art cards with a certificate of authenticity. They are part of the Movie Maniacs series, which celebrates some of the most iconic movies and characters of all time.

Here is a list of all the figures that are available for preorder for the Jumanji McFarlane Toys Action Figures Movie Maniacs Wave 4 Jumanji: The Next Level:

Dr. Smolder Bravestone: This figure shows Dr. Smolder Bravestone, the avatar of Spencer, a nerdy teenager who gets sucked into the game. He is based on his look in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He wears a khaki shirt, pants, and boots, and has a machete and a backpack as accessories. He has a muscular body and a handsome face, with a smoldering expression that can melt anyone’s heart. He stands on a rocky base with a jungle backdrop. You can preorder this figure at Amazon.

Franklin “Mouse” Finbar: This figure depicts Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, the avatar of Fridge, a jock who gets stuck in the game. He is based on his look in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He wears a green shirt, vest, pants, and boots, and has a printed backdrop and an environmental base as accessories. He has a small stature and a funny face, with an expression that can crack anyone up. He stands on a grassy base with a jungle backdrop. You can order this figure at Amazon.

Ruby Roundhouse: This figure portrays Ruby Roundhouse, the avatar of Martha, a shy girl who gets trapped in the game. She is based on her look in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. She wears a red top, shorts, gloves, and boots, and has a printed backdrop and an environmental base as accessories. She’s fit and fierce with an expression that can kick anyone’s butt. She stands on a base with a jungle backdrop. You can order this figure at Amazon.

Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon: This figure features Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon, the avatar of Bethany, a popular girl who gets lost in the game. He is based on his look in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. He wears a yellow shirt, vest, pants, and hat, and has glasses and a map as accessories. He has a chubby body and a hilarious face, with a bewildered expression that can make anyone laugh. He stands on a wooden base with a jungle backdrop. You can order this figure at Amazon.

These four figures are available for pre-order now at various online retailers and Amazon. They are expected to ship in October or November 2023. They are perfect for any Jumanji fan who wants to relive the fun and excitement of the movie.

So don’t hesitate and order your Jumanji McFarlane Toys Action Figures Movie Maniacs Wave 4 Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle today!