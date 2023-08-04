Disney’s Dullest Character Proves the Studio Needs to Step Off

With the box office bombs, lackluster remakes, and discord from the writers and actors striking in Hollywood, Disney’s cinematic escapades have truly been circling the drain in recent reports. Fans continue to be dissatisfied with newer material, and their upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs can’t even live up to its namesake, does this mean Disney is dying?

Many consumers would wholeheartedly agree that Disney isn’t the same anymore, and the echoing choruses of “go woke, go broke” certainly have grounds to stand on. However, it might be the case that the studio is simply becoming too involved, thus not allowing directors, writers, and creators to tell new and alternative stories.

Disney Doesn’t Need to “Spread a Message”

Sometimes the simplest option is the best approach, and Disney seems to have forgotten that it helped pioneer the practice. Based on the Studio’s recent releases and performance at the box office, They are immensely overstepping with what they want their movies to do these days.

Although the studio certainly has matured in its century-long existence, many of Disney’s recent cinematic contributions have been entirely moral or message-driven narratives. Elemental, Strange World, and Encanto have their fans, but were their allegories for culture wars and family trauma necessary for them to be successful?

Many Disney fans find themselves longing for the days of Walt’s original movies, and it’s easy to understand why. The studio didn’t always need such ham-fisted plot lines accused of indoctrination, and they’ve won Academy Awards with a whole lot less. Sometimes an entire narrative can be carried to a great extent without even a single line of dialogue.

@gavillain on TikTok makes an excellent case for this statement as he unpacks what many consider to be Disney’s dullest character. Prince Charming doesn’t have a real name or any form of dialogue, but he becomes an integral element of the narrative thanks to the emotional, environmental, and nonverbal storytelling in the original Cinderella.

What Disney seems to have forgotten is that there is still an audience for the simplistic fairytales of yesteryear. The basic narratives of good versus evil and true love conquering all will never go out of style, and Disney is fully capable of utilizing those elements without pushing some sort of forced preachy message.

Would you want Disney to revert back to more simplistic movies? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!