Disney’s Dullest Character Proves the Studio Needs to Step Off

in Movies

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Cinderella gets her dress

Credit: D23

With the box office bombs, lackluster remakes, and discord from the writers and actors striking in Hollywood, Disney’s cinematic escapades have truly been circling the drain in recent reports. Fans continue to be dissatisfied with newer material, and their upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs can’t even live up to its namesake, does this mean Disney is dying?

Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix, Universal, to Shut Down Film and Television Production Effective Immediately
Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

Many consumers would wholeheartedly agree that Disney isn’t the same anymore, and the echoing choruses of “go woke, go broke” certainly have grounds to stand on. However, it might be the case that the studio is simply becoming too involved, thus not allowing directors, writers, and creators to tell new and alternative stories.

Disney Doesn’t Need to “Spread a Message”

Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young-White) in Disney's 'Strange World'
Credit: Disney

Sometimes the simplest option is the best approach, and Disney seems to have forgotten that it helped pioneer the practice. Based on the Studio’s recent releases and performance at the box office, They are immensely overstepping with what they want their movies to do these days.

Related: Disney Animation Plans to Lose Millions

Although the studio certainly has matured in its century-long existence, many of Disney’s recent cinematic contributions have been entirely moral or message-driven narratives. Elemental, Strange World, and Encanto have their fans, but were their allegories for culture wars and family trauma necessary for them to be successful?

Many Disney fans find themselves longing for the days of Walt’s original movies, and it’s easy to understand why. The studio didn’t always need such ham-fisted plot lines accused of indoctrination, and they’ve won Academy Awards with a whole lot less. Sometimes an entire narrative can be carried to a great extent without even a single line of dialogue.

@gavillain

#greenscreen #cinderella #cinderellamovie #princecharming #theprince #disneyprince #disneyclassics #disneyanimation #princehenri

♬ original sound – Evan Villain

@gavillain on TikTok makes an excellent case for this statement as he unpacks what many consider to be Disney’s dullest character. Prince Charming doesn’t have a real name or any form of dialogue, but he becomes an integral element of the narrative thanks to the emotional, environmental, and nonverbal storytelling in the original Cinderella.

Related: Disney Animation Erases Walt’s Original Work

What Disney seems to have forgotten is that there is still an audience for the simplistic fairytales of yesteryear. The basic narratives of good versus evil and true love conquering all will never go out of style, and Disney is fully capable of utilizing those elements without pushing some sort of forced preachy message.

Would you want Disney to revert back to more simplistic movies? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

Tagged:DisneyDisney Animationmovies

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!