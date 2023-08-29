Fight Over Seat Saving Breaks Out Ahead of Disneyland Parade

A guest is under fire after refusing to allow a dehydrated, woozy woman to sit on her “saved” bench during a Disneyland parade.

Magic Happens: A Disneyland Parade

Check the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park entertainment schedule for the most updated Magic Happens Parade showtimes!

“Witness this whimsical parade celebrating magical moments from legendary Disney stories!” the official Disneyland parade description reads. “As part of the Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort, celebrate the return of this unforgettable spectacle that reminds us you don’t need wings to fly, shooting stars are for wishes and magic doesn’t end at midnight!”

“With a wave of his wand, Mickey Mouse leads a cavalcade of fabulous floats, whimsically costumed performers and popular Disney pals around the park and into your hearts—all while moving to a high-energy contemporary musical score that puts a spin on classic Disney hits. In addition, a stirring song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall brings some of your favorite Disney tales to life like never before.”

“Watch Moana ride the crest of a beautiful wave in her voyager canoe, followed by Coco’s guitar-strumming Miguel joined by his dog Danté and other fantastical spirit animals and behold the enchanted forest from Frozen 2 as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven pass by. The parade’s grand finale commemorates memorable moments from Disney classics in an incredible procession that’s not to be missed!”

Seat Saving Debate

Reddit user u/DolphinDarko recently spoke out on behalf of their friend, who had a humiliating experience during Disneyland parade. The guest started to feel dehydrated and dizzy during a solo visit to the Disney Parks.

“She saw an empty bench on Main Street with a blanket laid over it and decided to sit for a couple of minutes,” her friend explained. “A woman immediately came over and started to berate her for sitting there and that she had ‘saved’ it!”

“My friend assured her she only there for a few minutes and would be gone before the parade started,” they continued. “The woman kept harassing her… She felt very embarrassed.”

The guest’s friend asked other Disney Parks fans if such aggressive seat-saving was normal behavior: “Is this common place now? What are the rules about seating for parade? Was my friend out of line?”

Most Disney Parks fans disagreed with spot saving. Some felt it should be banned.

“‘Saving seats’ hurts everyone,” said u/pquade. “You want that seat, be there and sit in it. It’s like sending a single person to stand in line for an attraction and then having a half dozen other people cut in line to join them… Obvious exceptions apply for one parent taking a kid to visit the restroom or something.”

“I’m a sit wherever you want to sit person as long as you aren’t sitting on someone,” u/Sea_University_3871 agreed. “If someone throws down a blanket and isn’t actively sitting on it, move it to the side and sit there.”

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort ban seat saving? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.