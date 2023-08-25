Disney Guests Protest Following Major Perk Termination

As of late, Disneyland Resort has been through a lot, especially with Hurricane Hilary shutting down both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure early and with the surprise earthquake hitting California. Now, there has been a major operational change that has hit the parks, and guests are furious at the change.

If there is one thing that you can count on when you go to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, it is that you are going to be spending a lot of money.

First, guests must purchase a flight if that is their plan, then a Resort. If they are staying at Disneyland Resort, they can pick between the Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa, or Disney’s Paradise Pier (soon to be Disney’s Pixar Place). All of these hotels come with a hefty price tag, which already puts your Disney vacation off to a pricey start.

On top of a hotel, you have to worry about the cost of food, drinks, and merchandise, which can quickly add a few thousand to that total, depending on your party size, where you eat, and what you drink. Then, you must also buy park tickets to enter both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Thankfully, Downtown Disney is free.

We have seen the cost of tickets constantly increase over the years. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179 based on the day. The most expensive one-day Park Hopper ticket is now priced at $244 per day.

If you are buying both a stay at one of the Disneyland Resorts and the theme park tickets, one of the larger perks has been Extra Magic Hours!

guests who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels can enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes before the regular park opening to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping locations.

Now, a huge change has been made to this perk. Disneyland says effective January 20, 2024, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will open 30 minutes early each day for guests staying in one of the Disneyland Resort hotels. Currently, both theme parks open 30 minutes early each day for hotel guests. This means that guests will not have an option between the two, and if they were not planning on visiting the park that will be offering Early Entry for the day.

With everything at Disneyland rising in cost, many guests are upset to see things being taken away instead of added. Online, many have been furious of the change, and are expressing it via a Reddit thread that broke the news.

Knispy said, “Makes those inflated prices for the on-site hotels have even less value. It was bad enough dropping to 30 minutes and having limited ride options now this”

Raylangibbons1 added, “They want to cut payroll and squeeze every penny out of you.” Another Disney fans chimed it, “One less reason to stay at one of the Disney hotels.”

TheDukes2 said, “This seems like a bad idea because now everyone who can access the park early will all be funnelled to that one park and thus make it more crowded for not just those that are early entry but also those who aren’t. At least the way it is now, people are dispersed.”

Overall, the reaction to this news was highly disappointing to all, especially considering that Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier (soon to be Pixar Place) are all more costly compared to Value Resort pricing at Walt Disney World, so guests booking one of these hotels no longer have many perks outside of easier theme park access.

What’s Available at the Theme Parks During Early Entry?

During early entry admission, guests may enjoy the following offerings, according to Disneyland.

Disneyland Park Attractions

Alice in Wonderland

Astro Orbitor

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Disneyland Monorail

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

King Arthur Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

Snow White’s Enchanted Wish

Space Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Disneyland Park Dining and Shopping

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Esplanade Stroller Shop

Fantasyland Fruit Cart

Guide II

Little Green Men Store Command

The Mad Hatter in Fantasyland

Main Street Fruit Cart

Market House

The Star Trader

Disney California Adventure Park Attractions

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Soarin’ Around the World

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

Disney California Adventure Park Dining and Shopping

Cappuccino Cart

The Collector’s Warehouse

Esplanade Stroller Shop

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe

Fillmore’s Taste-In

Mortimers Market

Seaside Souvenirs

Oswald’s

WEB Suppliers

All offerings may vary and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice, and not guaranteed. To learn about any closures or long-term refurbishments, please check for the latest details about attractions, dining and shopping at Disneyland.com or via the Disneyland app.

Are you upset to learn of this Early Entry change at Disneyland?

