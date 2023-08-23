‘Assassin’s Creed’ Enters Uncharted Territory in New Trailer

The juggernaut video game publisher, Ubisoft, has built their company around massive hits such as Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and soon will forge a new epic with Star Wars: Outlaws. Yet, before the tropical murder sprees, the masked eco-fighters and scruffiest of nerf herders, there was a franchise that would would covertly pierce its way into the hearts of millions of gamers. Ubisoft has finally released a trailer for their newest sequel that will transport players to ancient China.

Assassin’s Creed is Ubisoft’s flagship series that centered around a secret order of pious assassins. Each have pledged their allegiance to a creed to protect humanity from a nefarious organization that has sought to control people’s free will. Its rich and complex mythology would captivate players as the franchise would go onto to make $5.4 billion. The latest installment, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, would galvanize a new fanbase as the game would go onto to gross $1 billion alone. Its success has had fans patiently waiting for the next in the series. Ubisoft has finally answered with a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Jade.

While Assassin’s Creed has usually been formatted for gaming consoles and PC, Ubisoft has chosen to switch platforms. They have made Assassin’s Creed: Jade to be a mobile game. The new trailer showcases the well-detailed world set in China during the Qin dynasty in the third century BCE.

Its main character will be the assassin, Xia, as they set out on a quest for revenge during an unprecedented era where the East has started trading with the West. Xia will be a fully customizable character that will still structured in an open-world adventure style. The interface will have touch controls on the screen, but there has been no confirmation if it will have DualSense (vibration connected to gameplay) or Backbone One (mobile phone attachable gaming controls).

There is no official release date for Assassin’s Creed: Jade yet.