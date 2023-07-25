Opening Day Confirmed for New Disney World Location

The plaque above the tunnel to Disneyland reads, “Here you leave today and enter the world of Yesterday, Tomorrow and Fantasy.” Walt Disney brought Tomorrowland to life with the look of a retro-future, Fantasyland was rooted in classic children’s literature, but the world of Yesterday was modeled after one of Walt’s favorite eras in history – the American Frontier. One of the biggest Frontier-themed areas has been Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. This resort has been fan-favorite home to the Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern since 1974, which is finally getting a much-needed renovation.

Walt Disney helped revive the legend of Davy Crockett who was an actual historical figure associated with the American Frontier. He was a war veteran that hunted bears, foiled an assassination plot on the president and was one of the few survivors of the Battle of the Alamo. His legacy would be revived for another generation when Disney released a TV series based on Crockett’s life in 1954. “Crockett-mania” ensued and Disney used this momentum to secure the frontiersman as the figurehead for multiple Old West recreations at the Disney parks. Fast forward, Disney has reimagined the Wild West again.

Trail’s End has now been reimagined into a quick-service restaurant that will have new items that will range from family-sized entrees to small sides. The new structure is to encourage guests to bring their food back to their campsite or cabin. The food menu has been redesigned as well. Nothing screams the Western frontier like lattes and a pizza station, as this remodel will offer new a pepperoni, roasted veggie, or smokehouse-style brisket pizza. There will also be a more traditional market-style selection with foods like, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, baked beans, macaroni & cheese and cornbread.

Crockett’s Tavern has been reimagined as well to be both an indoor and outdoor lounge. It will offer lounge-style snacks like brisket sliders and buffalo wings. Its main change will be in the form of its cocktail menu. Some moonshine-themed cocktails will include — the Gullywhumper, Blackberry Lightning, Spiced Appleberry Shine and a Bear-y Buckle. These new libations will be a treat for frontier-loving guests, but a shame for the real Davy Crockett who could have used one of these while traversing the Old West.

The Trail’s End Restaurant and Crockett’s Tavern at Disney’s Fort Wilderness and Campground will reopen July 27, 2023.

You excited for the change? What resort should Disney refurbish next?