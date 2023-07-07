New Photos Reveal Stuntmen Wearing Harrison Ford’s Face

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has been met with mixed reviews since its release on June 30, but the quality of its practical and visual effects is unmatched. Lucasfilm went to great lengths to gracefully age and de-age their star, Harrison Ford. While most of that was achieved through visual effects, it was also accomplished through beautifully-detailed practical effects and make-up.

Behind-the-scenes photos were released of Harrison Ford/Indiana Jones silicone masks stuntmen wore for their action sequences. The masks covered their entire head and formed directly to their faces. They were constructed from a life-like mold based off a comprehensive 3D rendering of Harrison Ford’s head. Special effects artists also attached color accurate hair fibers by hand to perfect the authenticity.

While the execution of this effect is time-consuming, it made it easier for visual effects artists in post-production to edit a more convincing look to the 80-year-old film icon. The photos demonstrate the superb quality of the Ford masks, but the close-ups of the stuntmen with the Indy masks still give off unsettling vibes.

Although the action-packed fifth installment used many stuntmen wearing soul-less Harrison Ford masks, the star actor did get to do some of his own stunts as well. One action sequence involved Indiana Jones riding a horse. Ford recalled that he was swarmed at the end of a scene by stuntmen to ensure his safety off the steed. He joked that it felt like he was attacked by gropers. The outspoken actor endearingly told them to “fork off” and assured the stunt team that his character is supposed to look like an old man getting off a horse.

There is no predicting whether the legendary octogenarian will take on any more action-heavy character roles. However, there will be a plethora of hauntingly handsome face masks to use when the time comes at least. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny is now playing exclusively in theaters.