Multiple Disney Movies Completely Gone, Will Never See the Light of Day

Multiple Disney movies have been axed and will reportedly never see the light of day.

The Walt Disney Company has become synonymous with its theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and its storytelling, which has brought millions of people into theaters across the country for the last several decades. It’s not hard for fans, whether they follow the company or not, to name their favorite Disney movies.

One of the early milestones for Disney was the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, which became the first full-length animated feature film and an instant classic. Since then, the studio has continued to set new standards in animation with groundbreaking films like Cinderella (1950), The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and Frozen (2013).

Throughout its history, Disney has expanded its storytelling beyond traditional fairy tales and princesses, delving into diverse genres like adventure, sci-fi, and comedy. The acquisition of other production houses, such as Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), has enabled Disney to diversify its movie offerings further.

Pixar, known for its groundbreaking computer-animated films, has produced hits like Toy Story (1995), Finding Nemo (2003), Inside Out (2015), and Coco (2017). The Marvel Cinematic Universe, under Disney’s wing, has become a juggernaut, releasing a series of interconnected superhero movies that have taken the world by storm. Similarly, Lucasfilm has continued the iconic Star Wars saga and expanded it with new characters and stories.

A recent list from The Gamer revealed 10 movies that were originally planned to be made by Disney, but ultimately were canceled to never see the light of day. Disney has made the decision to pull movies after an original announcement before, and the company has also had plans leaked before just to find out that they had decided to pull it, even after a script was developed.

Roger Rabbit 2: The Toon Platoon, Fraidy Cat, The Gremlins, Rainbow Road To Oz, The Search For Mickey Mouse, Disney Pixar’s Newt, The Aristocats 2, Gigantic, The Seven Dwarfs, and Meet the Robinsons 2: The First Date were all titles that were originally planned to be developed by Disney, just to be axed.

While some of these were new properties that could’ve been shared, many of these titles were based on previous intellectual properties. A sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) was reportedly canceled after a plan had been developed following a script that took place in the time of WW2. There were numerous rumors for sequels to Meet The Robinsons (2007) and The Aristocats (1970), but they ultimately were pulled.

Disney has reportedly developed plans for a live-action version of The Aristocats, but nothing has come forward yet.

One of the most interesting names to be included in this list is The Search For Mickey Mouse, which would’ve given fans a full-length film that would’ve reportedly had cameos from characters from many different Disney animated films as they searched for the lost mouse. The Disney movie was supposed to be a “celebration of Disney,” but it was canceled in 2002 and hasn’t been revisited.

