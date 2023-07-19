Margot Robbie Franchise Could Topple Film Industry

There’s been a surprising trend in the movie world in the last few years. As Marvel movies got bigger and bigger, they set a precedent for Hollywood, namely, that movies had to be mega-blockbusters with enormous budgets, A-list celebrities, and over-the-top effects.

There’s been several conversations about the overinflated budgets of recent Hollywood films, leading to the necessity of needing a higher box office return in order to recoup costs on films. The Flash (2023) had a budget of $200 million, meaning that the $263 million earned at the box office so far is a complete failure for Warner Bros. and DC. Similarly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) had a budget of roughly $300 million compared to $20 million for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

As more and more studios turned to using CGI and computerized visual effects, it’s increased the budgets of films exponentially. However, one upcoming summer blockbuster may be the catalyst that changes the entire game. Barbie (2023) has been the talk of Hollywood for months, with an overall sense of excitement and anticipation for a film that seems to be the antithesis of popular movies from the last several years.

It’s a direct contrast to the primarily male-lead action and superhero films that have dominated the industry for the last several years as it features a star-studded female cast, including Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera. It also seems to be a direct call out of the macho-male stereotypes that superhero movies have projected since their rise, with many of the cast outright saying that the movie flips gender norms on its head, and addresses topics of masculinity, femininity, and self-expression.

It’s also ignored the upwards trend of over-inflated budgets that have started to lead to box-office bombs, like The Flash or Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). In a surprising comparison to its direct weekend competitor, Oppenheimer (2023), who had a $100 million budget, the budget for Barbie was only $145 million.

The movie also features realize more practical effects than CGI, with Robbie confirming that the arched Barbie feet are her own and the set designer confirming that so much pink paint was used on the set that it caused an international shortage. In an era of film where most of the actors rely on green screens for their surroundings and interactions, it’s refreshing to know that Barbie is doing the exact opposite.

With excitement at an all-time high for the Warner Bros. film, it could pave the way for the next era of films, especially considering it’s doing so much in direct contrast of what the recent trends have been. With a lower budget, relying on practical effects rather than CGI, and disregarding the strict gender roles of recent popular films, Barbie is essentially flipping the industry on its head and it could be Warner Bros.’s biggest hit in years.

Do you think Barbie will be the biggest hit of the summer? Let us know what you think in the comments below!