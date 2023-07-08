Man Struck With Car by Unlicensed Disney Cast Member

A Disney Cast Member rear-ended a man outside of Disney’s Polynesian Resort and fled the scene after it was discovered the Cast Member was unlicensed and did not have insurance, according to the man who recorded a video. Here’s what we know.

Man Gets Rear-Ended by Unlicensed Disney Cast Member at Disney World

A man recorded a TikTok video detailing his hit-and-run with a Disney Cast Member who appeared not to be insured. The man recorded a short video detailing an incident yesterday evening at Walt Disney World outside Disney’s Polynesian Resort. The man was driving down the main highway into the Parks and Resorts when his truck was rear-ended by another vehicle with a Disney Cast Member onboard. At some point during the incident, it was discovered that the Cast Member did not have a driver’s license and was not insured, apparently leading to the Disney CM fleeing the scene.

The man was left without any explanation as to why the vehicle sped off without warning, ultimately leading many to believe the reasoning being the person did not have a license and no car insurance, which would have landed them jobless at Disney had the person been identified. The man in the video waited more than 2 hours for FHP to arrive on the scene. No other update has come out of the man’s TikTok account yet, but we hope the man can write up a report and identity the license plate of the Disney Cast Member who fled the scene.

Another Incident at Another Disney Park

Disney seems to be having trouble with honest and honorable people, as there have been a growing number of incidents from several Disney Parks in the last few weeks. For instance, two days ago in Disneyland Resort, a woman was caught on video spewing hatred and racial comments towards a woman and her daughter, telling them to “go back to China!” The woman in the video, also recorded and put onto TikTok, fled the scene before Disneyland Security guards could get further information. The entire story of what went down was horrible and disgusting, leading to the seven-year-old daughter wanting to go home and never return to Disneyland Resort.

As more incidents occur, it appears that social media is where everyone posts their videos or stories, allowing more people to hear and read what’s going on within the Disney Parks aside from your typical ride closure or new attraction or food item coming to the Parks. In the age of technology, it would make sense for the word to spread like wildfire, sometimes bringing people together while other times tearing humanity apart. Regardless, the facts and information should be taken first over emotions or anything that does not hold substance or assist in determining a situation.

