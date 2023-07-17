Logan, the 2017 film that marked the end of Hugh Jackman’s iconic portrayal of Wolverine, was a gritty, emotional, and powerful farewell to one of the most beloved characters in the X-Men franchise. The film showed us an older, weary, and wounded Logan, who had to protect his daughter, Laura, from a ruthless corporation that wanted to use her as a weapon. Along the way, Logan faced his past, his enemies, and his mortality.

Spoiler Warning: For those who haven’t seen Logan… What are you waiting for? Click Here to watch.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film was Logan’s death, where he sacrificed himself to save Laura and the other mutant children from the Reavers. In his final moments, he held Laura’s hand and told her not to be what they made her. He then died in her arms, under a tree riddled with bullets and blood. We dare anyone to not lose it when Daphne Keene call Logan “Daddy.”

Now, thanks to eBay, you can own a piece of the tree that went through your favorite hero’s sternum. A seller from Great Britain obtained the prop rig from a crew member who worked on the film. The prop was used as a placeholder for cg artists to use as a base and extend the branch further.

From the listing: A blood-stained faux wooden branch component affixed to a white canvas rig with a plastic buckle, from director James Mangold’s superior Wolverine-centred movie, Logan, released in 2017 and starring Hugh Jackman in the iconic title role. This screen-used bloodied death-rig was used during the sequence where X-24 (Jackman) used his ‘adamantium’ claws to impale Logan on a tree branch.”

Upon its release, Logan received both critical and popular acclaim and garnered strong praise for its artful direction, inventive action sequences, emotional depth, poignant and thematically resonant screenplay, and a trio of first-class performances from leads Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, and Dafne Keen. It is still the best-reviewed film in the X-Men franchise with many critics calling it one of the best superhero movies of all time!

This screen-used death-rig remains in very good production-used condition and is a very desirable article of memorabilia from one of the MCU’s most loved and enduring cinematic franchises.

This prop is a rare and valuable piece of movie memorabilia that any fan of Logan would love to have. It is a reminder of the emotional impact that Logan had on us, and the legacy that he left behind. It is also a tribute to Hugh Jackman’s incredible performance as Wolverine, which spanned 17 years and nine films, that thankfully isn’t quite over yet, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds’ irreverent anti-hero. The film’s production is paused at the moment for the SAG strike. Deadpool 3 will be the first MCU movie to feature Deadpool and Wolverine together after Disney acquired Fox and its Marvel properties in 2019. Like its predecessors, the film will also be rated R, allowing for more creative freedom and edgy humor.

Reynolds and Jackman have teased fans with a video that hints at how Deadpool 3 will bring Wolverine back without messing with Logan’s legacy. They suggest that the film will take place before Logan’s death in 2029, giving them plenty of time to explore their dynamic and have some fun. While on-set photos have finally given us our first look at Wolverine in his classic yellow suit.

Logan was a masterpiece of superhero cinema. If you want to relive Logan’s final moments or pay homage to his legacy, you might want to consider getting this movie prop from eBay. It is a stunning piece of craftsmanship that will make you feel like you are part of the Logan universe as a tree branch erupts from your chest. Order yours today and honor the memory of Wolverine!

