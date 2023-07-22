‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Outraged Over Contestant’s Actions, “Literally Torture”

Jeopardy! fans are in an uproar over a contestant’s actions on a recent episode of the beloved game show.

America’s favorite quiz show is currently being presented by former champion Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! Masters). Co-host Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy! National College Championship, Celebrity Jeopardy!) was scheduled to appear for the latter segment of Season 39, but the actress and presenter refused to cross the picket line back in May to film her episodes.

In support of the Writers Guild of America strikes, Bialik would not record her future episodes, and therefore Jennings will be seen hosting through the end of July.

Both hosts began joint hosting duties during Season 38. Following the death of former host Alex Trebek, who died aged 80 from pancreatic cancer, members of the Jeopardy! family hosted the show before Mike Richards was hired and later fired from the role. Since the firing of Richards, Jennings and Bialik have shared hosting duties.

Despite Jennings saying he feels like he should have never replaced the late Trebek, fans have responded well to the former champion, much more so it seems, than Bialik. The Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat actress has often drawn ire for her presenting style with Jeopardy! fans demanding her to stop being inconsistent and the production team asking her to “tone it down.”

And criticism from fans of the popular show doesn’t stop at the hosts. No, as a recent string of episodes pointed out, even contestants can cause Jeopardy! fans to become enraged.

This week, a contestant called David was called out for his actions on the program.

A lawyer by trade, David was caught answering clues with the same gestures — a tilt of the head while opening his palm. And while this may seem like an arbitrary thing to comment on, it really caused an uproar with Jeopardy! fans.

On social media, @RynoSTL wrote:

Ahhhh #Jeopardy David and that head cock and showing the palm after every damn answer! If I was a judge and he as an attorney did that, I’d hold him in contempt!

Ahhhh #Jeopardy David and that head cock and showing the palm after every damn answer! If I was a judge and he as an attorney did that, I’d hold him in contempt! — RynoSTL (@RynoSTL) July 20, 2023

@jkatcher74 shared a video where David’s actions can be seen:

This guy David with the smug “I don’t know look” after every correct answer is driving me nuts. #Jeopardy

This guy David with the smug "I don't know look" after every correct answer is driving me nuts. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/jvlnzFMdyY — Katch (@jkatcher74) July 18, 2023

Carli Z. (@carlifarley) expressed their feelings, saying:

If David tilts his head and fist pumps one more time I’m going to scream #Jeopardy

If David tilts his head and fist pumps one more time I’m going to scream 😫😆#Jeopardy — Carli Zielinski (@carlifarley) July 20, 2023

Another comment by the way of @Fader_Bigavell called David’s actions “literally torture.”

I am so glad that David guy finally lost on #Jeopardy today cause his hand gestures after every correct answer was literally torture for me…

I am so glad that David guy finally lost on #Jeopardy today cause his hand gestures after every correct answer was literally torture for me…😌 — Mr. Townsend (@Fader_Bigavell) July 20, 2023

Yet, while many Jeopardy! fans took issue with David’s actions, other people came out in support of the contestant. Carly J. (@carlyjeffersonn) wrote:

I see people tweeting horrible things about David Bederman on #jeopardy and his physical gestures. yes, I noticed it, but it’s nothing to attack him for. I’ve been reading numerous articles on how people are “about to go insane” because of it. We’re related. He was prob nervous

I see people tweeting horrible things about David Bederman on #jeopardy and his physical gestures. yes, I noticed it, but it’s nothing to attack him for. I’ve been reading numerous articles on how people are “about to go insane” because of it. We’re related. He was prob nervous — Carly Jefferson (@carlyjeffersonn) July 21, 2023

Home of the Daily Double, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!, the popular U.S. game show is heading towards its historic 40th season. At this time, there is no official news on when or if Season 40 will debut due to the current strikes. However, there are some reports that Jeopardy! Productions may be looking at airing new episodes featuring previous clues…

Are you in agreement with these Jeopardy! fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!