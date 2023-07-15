Does Bob Iger Remember That Pixar Created a Pro-Union Movie?

When Disney announced that Bob Iger would return to his former position of CEO at the Walt Disney Company in November, fans rejoiced. Now, however, public sentiment has shifted slightly.

Hollywood is currently in disarray, with both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists currently on strike. Plenty of issues led to both parties resorting to strike action, but one of the most pressing is that jobbing writers and actors just aren’t being paid enough while Hollywood bigwigs continue to take home millions.

One of said Hollywood bigwigs is, of course, Bob Iger. As CEO of the Walt Disney Company, his paycheck was never going to be small. However, since returning to the company after Bob Chapek’s departure, it’s said that Iger is now receiving around $27 million per year. In comparison, the average writer’s pay has fallen in the last decade, despite the rising cost of living. Meanwhile, the average SAG-AFTRA actor’s annual pay is $40,000, which is 32% below the national average.

That’s why people were unsurprisingly irritated when Bob Iger labeled union actions as “disturbing” and called for actors and writers to be more “realistic” with their expectations. High-profile names such as Marvel star Sean Gunn have since called out the CEO for his comments, while others have taken to Twitter to draw comparisons between Iger and one of Disney’s own villains: Hopper in A Bug’s Life (1998).

In Pixar’s second-ever film, an ant named Flik seeks out “tough warriors” to save his ant colony from a protection racket run by a gang of grasshoppers led by Hopper. A key moment in the film sees Flik stand up to Hopper, exclaiming, “Ants don’t serve grasshoppers! It’s you who need us.”

Not only are fans drawing comparisons between Disney’s low-paid writers (ants) and the Bob Igers (grasshoppers) of the world, but some are going so far as to suggest that the reason Disney rarely spotlights the film is due to its “strong pro-union and revolution message.”

Beyond just Iger and Disney, fans have also used A Bug’s Life as a reference point for the strikes in general. One Twitter user reshared the recent news that “studios and streamers reportedly have no intentions of negotiating with the Writer’s Guild for several more months” and commented, “Hey, remember in A Bug’s Life when the ants realized there were more of them than the grasshoppers. Totally unrelated thought.”

While a full-scale Bug’s Life-style revolution may be a little bit extreme, the sentiment is there. The message of A Bug’s Life is extremely pertinent to the current chaos in Hollywood – and it would serve Bob Iger and company well to remember that armies of lower-paid workers make their studios a reality.

