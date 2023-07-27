Comic-Con International was a nerdgasm of pop culture this year, with so many incredible things to see and do that we almost had a meltdown. But we kept calm and picked out the coolest things we saw and did at Comic-Con 2023 this year. From hitchhiking ghosts to drone star ships in the sky, here are the best things we experienced in San Diego this year.

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By purchasing through these links, you support the creation of content like this.

LEGO Brickbuster Video

Blockbuster made a comeback this year as multiple exhibitors used the late video stores iconography for their booths. The LEGO activation was a fun stop that lets you step into a LEGO version of your favorite movie scenes. You could pose with life-sized LEGO photo ops of iconic characters and vehicles. All this while checking out some of the most incredible LEGO sets available and coming soon.

The Her Universe Fashion Show

This was the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show, hosted by Ashley Eckstein, Her Universe’s founder and Ahsoka Tano’s voice on Clone Wars. The show featured 25 geek couture designs inspired by various fandoms, such as Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Disney, Doctor Who, and more. The show’s winners were Rachel Peterson for her Minni Mouse-inspired dress (Judges Winner) and Raeven K. for her Storm-inspired gown fit for the Hellfire Gala(Audience Winner). We can’t wait to see next year’s Her Universe Fashion Show line-up, and the show was only a week ago.

X-Men fans were out in their finest on Saturday night, and even fans who didn’t buy tickets to D23’s Hellfire Gala had to show up to take in some of the fantastic cosplays on display. This event was inspired by the recent X-Men comic storyline by Jonathan Hickman, where the mutants throw a lavish party to celebrate their new nation of Krakoa. From Dignitary Doom to some page-accurate Jean Grey, there were fans of every stripe out to dance the night away at Parq nightclub. We hope they regenerate this event yearly and maybe closer to the con.

Star Trek Universe

Because of the ongoing strikes, Paramount+ dropped the Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover early for fans that attended the Star Trek Universe panel. Directed by Star Trek staple and William Riker actor Jonathan Frakes, the episode features the team from Lower Decks Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) meeting Captain Pike (Anson Mount), as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck) and more. An even bigger surprise was Paramount+ giving fans the episode 5 days early. You can check it out now on the streamer.

The Interview with the Vampire

The Interview with the Vampire, the AMC horror series that has divided fans of the book and made fans of its own, came to Comic-Con with a fun recreation of the New Orleans neighborhood Storyville. This immersive experience transported you to New Orleans in the 19th century, where you could explore the world of Anne Rice’s classic novel Interview with the Vampire. You could visit various locations from the book and interact with actors playing vampires and humans, who offered eternal salvation from a decanter that fans of season 1 could recognize from the finale.

This was a promotion for Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie, directed by Justin Simien and starring LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish. The party featured an advanced film screening and an after-party at a spooky “mansion.” The party had live music, themed cocktails, and ghostly surprises. The drinks featured were The Grim Grinning Ghost (Vodka, Smashed Cucumber, Pressed Lime, Agave Nectar, marbled Basil topped w/ Citrus Aromatic Bubble) and Happy Haunts (Bourbon, Activated Charcoal, Vanilla, Oleo Saccharum, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Offered Smoked). To get to the party, you could ride in one of the Doom Buggy pedicabs decorated like the ride vehicles from the Haunted Mansion attraction. After beginning your journey, a hitchhiking ghost could hop on a ride with you!

Funkoville

Not just a pop-up shop, Funko took a large swath of con floor real estate (left vacant by WB) to sell exclusive Funko Pops and other merchandise from various fandoms. You could find Funko Pops of characters from Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, and more. You could also customize your own Funko Pop at the Pop Factory or take selfies with giant Funko statues. There were also areas for Mondo and Loungefly. Check out these fantastic Loungefly SDCC Exclusives now available to everyone!

A spectacular drone show celebrated the 25th anniversary of Futurama, the beloved animated sci-fi comedy created by Matt Groening. The light show in the sky featured hundreds of drones that formed shapes and images from the front, such as Bender, Fry, Leela, Zoidberg, and more. The con also had a life-size Planet Express HQ for fans to explore. You can watch brand-new episodes of the show on HULU.

Project K

The Indian film debuted footage and introduced some of the biggest stars in India to the Comic-Con crowd as the first Indian film in hall h. The Wednesday night launch party for the Indian sci-fi extravaganza Project K, AKA Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Hassan. The party featured the best food of the cons after parties with signature Mai-Tais, Cosmic Mules, amazing flatbread, and delicious corn chutney.

The Fandom Party

The Fandom Party was the biggest shindig of the con this year. They lit up Hard Rock Hotel’s Float on Thursday night for their sixth annual Fandom Comic-Con After-Party, presented by Paramount+ and EA, and it was the best one yet. The event had immersive photo booths for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets, and Immortals of Aveum. The party even featured a pinball arcade by the pool, but the night’s highlight was the performance by the K-pop group NCT DOJAEJUNG, who also has a new graphic novel with Z2 Comics and NCT 127. Fandom just keeps outdoing themselves.

The Cosplay

Last on the list, but #1 in our hearts, the Cosplay was terrific as always. Comic-Con is where fans can express their love and creativity for their favorite characters and stories. We saw many incredible costumes, from superheroes to villains, anime to video games, classics to new releases. We loved seeing the diversity and originality of the cosplayers, and we applaud them for their hard work and passion. Check out our gallery below:

This was just a fraction of the fantastic things we saw at Comic-Con 2023, but there were so many more that we didn’t get a chance to see and do, like the Good Omens party (which we heard even paying Guests couldn’t get into) or the Star Wars Outlaws’ speeder bike photo op (Lines man.). There is just too much to do, and there is no way anyone can do all of it.

Comic-Con is always a magical experience and the magicians that make it are incredible. From the Programmers and Press Wranglers to the volunteers and security, it takes a village to make the San Diego Convention Center feel like something much more for a week in the summer. Maybe next year we’ll see you there.

