Fans of Disney Princesses and high fashion, you will love the new collection of figurines by Bob Mackie, the legendary designer who has dressed some of the most glamorous icons in the world. The Disney Glamorous Jewels collection features eight Disney Princess characters in stunning gowns inspired by Mr. Mackie’s exquisite creations. Each figurine is handcrafted, hand-painted, and adorned with sparkling crystals and glitter. The collection is available from The Bradford Exchange1, and each figure comes with a certificate of authenticity that includes a personal quote and a sketch by Bob Mackie.

Bob Mackie is an internationally renowned costume and fashion designer who has won nine Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and three Academy Award nominations. He is best known for his dressing of entertainment icons such as Carol Burnett, Cher, Bette Midler, Liza Minnelli, Barbra Streisand, and many more. He has also designed costumes for Broadway shows, ballets, operas, and movies. He has been inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame, and most recently, he received a 2019 Tony Award for his work on the Broadway hit The Cher Show.

The most striking figurines in the collection is Princess Belle, the heroine of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Bob Mackie reimagines Belle in a flowing golden ballgown with 40 hand-applied citrine-colored crystals. The gown has an off-the-shoulder bodice and a richly embellished skirt with swirling lines, flared bow, curves, and sculpted flowers kissed with iridescent glitter and a pearlescent finish that adds to its elegance. Belle’s hair is styled in a graceful updo with a rose accent.

Headstrong and beautiful Belle, having saved the Beast with her love from his terrible fate, now her Prince, is dressed for the Ball for the whole Kingdom. She wears a golden silk taffeta gown adorned with jewel-embroidered laces, defiant vines, and roses on the dress and in her hair to waltz the night away with her Prince. The sketch Bob drew look’s decisively like a famous former client, Cher.

Belle’s figurine is not the Disney Princess’s first brush with high fashion. In 2011, Penelope Cruz posed as Belle for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz in a series of images that celebrated famous Disney films. Cruz wore a similar yellow gown and danced with Jeff Bridges as the Beast in a gorgeous courtyard. The photo was part of Leibovitz’s Disney Dream Portraits, which also featured other celebrities as Disney characters inspires us to want to see Cruz’s Belle again in Mackie’s dress with a definitive Spanish flair.

The next figurine in the collection is Princess Ariel, the mermaid princess from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Bob Mackie reimagines Ariel in a shimmering coral motif with 40 hand-applied sapphire-colored crystals. And the final figurine in the collection is Princess Snow White, the fairest from Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Bob Mackie reimagines Snow White in a radiant red gown with 40 hand-applied ruby-colored crystals. The dress has a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt with ruffled layers and glittering accents. Snow White, having escaped from her evil stepmother’s castle to live happily ever after with her Prince, wears a ruby red silk satin gown trimmed with ermine fur and a cape embroidered with jewels from the dwarfs’ mine.

The Disney Glamorous Jewels by Bob Mackie Figurine Collection is a first-of-its-kind collaboration of Disney and Bob Mackie that showcases the designer’s extraordinary talent and imagination. The collection celebrates the beauty and personality of each Disney Princess character in a glamorous new light. If you are looking for a unique and dazzling gift for yourself or someone special, don’t miss this opportunity to own these exquisite figurines that are sure to enchant you for years to come.

