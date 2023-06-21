Famous Theme Park Destroyed in Massive Fire

A massive fire has left one of the largest European theme parks destroyed, with new photos revealing the damage.

Earlier this week, tragedy struck the Europa theme park in Germany after a massive fire overtook a section of the Resort.

Europa Park is located in Rust, Baden-Württemberg, and is sometimes referred to as “The Disneyland of Germany.” Europa Park is Germany’s largest theme park, first opening in 1975. The Park features 18 different themed areas and locations containing nearly 100 rides and attractions.

Local police confirmed that a blaze of fire and smoke broke out, forcing around 25,000 people to be evacuated from the massive theme park. Huge clouds of black smoke filled the air, towering over the resort.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In the wake of this tragedy, photos have been circulating online revealing the severity of the damage.

Some photos of the destruction were shared by AirMagique, which are linked below:

Europa-Park | a fire broke out in the technical room of the walkthrough attraction/dark ride scene “Yomis-Zauberwelt der Diamanten”, resulting in the destruction of the latter & affecting several nearby attractions & offerings.

Europa-Park | a fire broke out in the technical room of the walkthrough attraction/dark ride scene “Yomis-Zauberwelt der Diamanten”, resulting in the destruction of the latter & affecting several nearby attractions & offerings. Everything we know: https://t.co/bn5SnROEjl pic.twitter.com/paUqaOvqfK — AirMagique – Theme Parks & DLP (@air_magique) June 20, 2023

There were no causalities or even injuries reported as a result of the fire, so there is some partial good news. Time will only tell how the theme park is able to recover from this unfortunate incident.

Europa-Park posted a message that reads, “an incident has occurred at Europa-Park. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and emergency services. Firefighters continue to work in the affected area, adjacent areas have been cleared and visitors are being escorted out of the park.”

As we said, Europa Park is one of Europe’s largest theme parks and actually holds the title of Germany’s largest theme park.

This is a developing story, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future updates.