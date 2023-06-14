With great heartbreak, I report that a child drowned at a pool in a theme Park just a few days ago, according to reports.

Resort and Water Theme Park Suffers Horrible Accident as Little Girl Drowns in Pool

On June 10, reports indicated that a six-year-old girl had drowned in a theme Park pool in Selangor, Malaysia. The Park in question is Gold Coast Morib Water Theme Park. According to official reports from Malaysia, the little girl is believed to have drowned while bathing in a pool at the theme Park in Morib. She was with her family members, and the water was approximately 6.5 feet.

The local Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, stated that the drowning occurred around 11:30 a.m. local Malaysia time. According to the Assistant Director of Operations for the local Fire and Rescue, the moment that Fire and other paw enforcement arrived at the scene, the little girl had already been carried out of the pool by members of the public who were at the stage at the time of the accident. Health Ministry officers rushed her to the Bantig Hospital, where she was unconscious but not pronounced dead.

The Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations later stated that although they tried everything they could, the victim could not be saved and was later pronounced dead in the hospital. No other word from local officials has been released following this tragic and horrific news. The Gold Coast Morib Water Theme Park has not released any official statements. As of this writing, the water Park remains open to the general public, without any word on the pool where the child drowned.

Gold Coast Morib Water Theme Park is part of the Gold Coast Morib Resort, a famous holiday Resort and theme Park in Malaysia. The Resort and theme Park has over 672 “perfectly fashioned and stylish rooms, including apartments, studio suites, and penthouses.

My condolences go out to the family that have unexpectedly lost their precious little angel. May she rest in peace.

