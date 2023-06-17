‘Primal’ Season 3 Takes Series in Exciting New Direction

Primal fans were happily surprised when Season 3 was announced by creator, Genndy Tartakovsky, at the Annecy Film Festival recently. The renowned originator of Cartoon Networks classics, like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, The Powerpuff Girls and Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, generated an excitement with the reveal.

The fan-favorite Adult Swim series is about a caveman, Spear, who builds an unlikely kinship with a female T-Rex, Fang, out of a need for survival. This primeval duo endure a wild, hostile wilderness where they fight, flee, and bond through a series of dialogue-free grunts and growls. The show has striking visuals, brutal action sequences, and a compelling story of friendship between two improbable characters.

Tartakovsky expressed to the fanbase that Season 3 is happening and that the show has become a contagious disease that he does not want to cure. He stated that every episode flows out like an unstoppable force that is beyond control. The future of Primal was uncertain after the Season 2 finale. Even the President of Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, was unaware, but pleased with the revelation.

Show creator, Tartakovsky, has remarked that he would not mind if Primal evolved into an anthology series. This remark is supported by the one episode in Season 2 that focused on a tonally different side story that was separate from the main narrative.

Luckily, Primal is not the only future project in the works for Tartakovsky. He is in production for the R-rated animated comedy, Fixed, which is about an ordinary dog who decides to go on one last exploit with his pack of friends before he is neutered in the morning. The series will feature voice actors such as, Adam Devine, Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn.

SPOILER ALERT for the Uninitiated:

The reason that fans and the President of Cartoon Network were surprised by the Season 3 announcement is due to the death of the main character, Spear, after defending Fang and his new tribe. However, his partner, Mira, gave birth to a baby girl in the last seconds of the Season 2 finale, along with Fang and her offspring. A new generation has arisen and the start of a new journey will begin among this group of survivors.

Are you excited for the series’ return? Where do you rank this show amongst Tartakovsky’s other work?