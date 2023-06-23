Why the Comic-Con of Gaming Will Never Return

E3 aka the ‘Electronic Entertainment Expo’ was once the largest annual gaming event in the world. Despite its dwindling attendance over recent years, many gaming fans were shocked when The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and event promoter, ReedPop announced E3 would not be returning to Los Angeles in 2024 or 2025. While another venue could pick up the expo in the future, the life-bar for this event seems low. E3 used to be like a ringleader in its prime and the biggest gaming companies were its dazzling performers. Its undoing was led by the very product it profited from and needs to innovate its platform if its seeks to “level up” once again.

The cancellation of the E3 this year did not bode well for its future. When major game publishers like Ubisoft and Sega withdrew their attendance, it did not take long until all three major console manufacturers, Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s XBOX and Nintendo did the same. ESA president, Stanley Pierre-Louis, stated that the Association’s decision to cancel the gaming event was due to economic challenges, long-standing COVID-related production changes and other digital marketing opportunities.

This event was at the center of the ‘Console Wars’ in its heyday. The competition between PlayStation and Xbox in particular was legendary, as they would try to captivate viewers with new content. It was a rivalry likened to Disney Animation versus DreamWorks Animation back in the 1990s and 2000s. The fight for gaming console dominance hit a climax in 2013. Sony came out swinging to declare that the PlayStation 4 would be $100 less than the Xbox One. Cue the “oooohs.” This yearly conflict was a duel between two heavyweights and E3 was its ring.

However, in 2017, Nintendo decided to host its own in-person event to debut the Switch. This redirect gave power back to the video game company because they no longer had to rush their demos for the gaming event and had full control without having to fight for relevancy. Sony mimicked this strategy dropped out a few year later. These companies realized they no longer needed an expensive E3-facilitated set-up to receive the best press and customer recognition.

The media landscape has changed post-COVID and it is now easier for any company to release a new product online then to hold an in-person event. Publishers discovered that they could generate the same effect by offering downloadable game demos and streaming highly-produced YouTube cinematic presentations. E3’s future seems it will soon follow suit with that of the likes of Quibi and the G4 Network. Its only redemption is to find a video game company or publisher to partner with them and recreate that feeling of exclusivity.

E3 may be leaving Los Angeles, but will another city pick up the gaming event? Would you want E3 to come back?